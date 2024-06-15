5 Most likely Cleveland Cavaliers to be traded away this summer
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a ton to figure out before the start of the 2024-25 season. They are still searching for a head coach, but the biggest news will come from Donovan Mitchell. The five-time All-Star is extension-eligible this summer and could become a free agent in 2025. Mitchell’s decision on a fresh contract could have several ripple effects.
Cleveland wants to build a title contender. They have no plans of taking a step backward and do not want to trade any of their four-best players. Brian Windhorst shared that rival teams don’t think Garland will be available this summer, and the same has been said about Mitchell.
Things change quickly in the NBA. This core has won one playoff series in two years and was not a serious title contender this season. It should have the Cavs searching for upgrades and could lead to any of these five players being traded this summer.
5. Caris LeVert
LeVert played his fewest minutes since 2019 and has settled in as the Cavs sixth man. The 29-year-old averaged 14.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes per game, but his efficiency left plenty to be desired.
The 6’6 wing is no stranger to trade rumors, and those likely return this summer. He is entering the final year of his contract, and his $16.6 million expiring deal may be the perfect salary-matcher in a trade to improve the Cavaliers roster.
LeVert's suitors will be limited, but the Cavs may look to package him with some draft capital to find a missing piece. Their roster will get more expensive after next season, so figuring things out now is the easiest path. Do not be surprised to hear his name back in the rumors, and he won’t be the only Cavalier.