NBA Rumors: 2 finalists named for Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching search is the main headline of their offseason, and it is beginning to heat up.
After firing J.B. Bickerstaff last month, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said that the team would take its time with the search, and he held true to that. However, Altman and the organization have seemed to narrow the search down to two finalists.
According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Cavs are interviewing Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego and Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson this week as the finalists for their head coaching vacancy. Borrego will be interviewing Tuesday while Atkinson will be in Cleveland later this week before the Cavs come to a decision.
Ever since the Cavs season ended, it has always been reported that Borrego and Atkinson would be at the forefront of the head coaching search and they were the first two names mentioned when Bickerstaff was dismissed. So this news comes as no surprise.
Borrego is "gaining momentum" with the Cavaliers
Windhorst also reports that Borrego is back at the forefront of the Lakers head coaching search, given the fact that UConn’s Dan Hurley declined LA’s offer to become their next head coach. Borrego is reportedly the only candidate to visit the Lakers as well, so if Cleveland wants him, they will have competition. Windhorst also reports that Borrego’s candidacy with the Cavs is gaining momentum.
""Other candidates that they're interested in, are moving on elsewhere. So James Borrego, who they interviewed about 10 days ago, he's getting momentum in Cleveland. He's expected to interview there early this week as a potential leading candidate developing with the Cavs.""- Brian Windhorst
Both Atkinson and Borrego bring head coaching experience to the table, which makes sense for a Cleveland team that is in win now mode and Donovan Mitchell’s looming long term commitment. Both candidates are also offensive minded, which has been a weakness of the Cavaliers for the past couple seasons and something that needs to be unlocked for them.
Coaching history of Cleveland's lead candidates
Atkinson, the current lead assistant coach under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020. Atkinson exited the position after a contentious experience once the Nets brought in established All-Star talent. Atkinson has experience developing and coaching two current Cavaliers, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. For the last three seasons, Atkinson has served with the Warriors, learning under Kerr's ball-movement and perimeter-based offense.
As for Borrego, the former Charlotte Hornets head coach has a resume with service across numerous organizations. Last season, Borrego joined the New Orleans Pelicans as the associate head coach, reaching the playoffs for the first time in his coaching career. In his final season with the Hornets, Borrego led the team to a top-five offensive rating during LaMelo Ball's rookie year. Hiring Borrego could give the Cavaliers connections with multiple potential trade and free agent targets this offseason, most notably Pelicans All-Star forward and reported Cleveland trade target Brandon Ingram.
At the start of Cleveland's search, the Cavaliers interviewed a bevy of candidates, but Atkinson and Borrego were established as lead targets early in the process. The Cavs also gained permission to interview assistant coaches, including Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach and Ohio native Micah Nori. Cleveland's interest in Borrego and Atkinson showed their intent to bring in a new leader with prior head coaching experience rather than hiring another first-time coach.
It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers will have their new head coach within the next week or so, and that means one major hole would have already been filled this offseason ahead of the NBA Draft. There is still looming uncertainty within the organization regarding the future of the roster, but hiring a new coach is a useful first step in establishing a new culture and taking the leap to contention.