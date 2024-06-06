Cleveland Cavaliers: Making the case to keep Garland and Allen around
By John Suchan
This early summer of the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason has been dominated by three stories so far. The first one revolves around the team finding a new head coach after they fired J.B. Bickerstaf a few weeks ago. The other two stories have to do with breaking up the band and making some potential trades of the core four including Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Every fan is impatiently waiting to see what happens with Mitchell's long-term extension with Cleveland. There have been rumblings that if that happens then Garland will demand a trade, but there should be no rush by the Cavs to lose their All-Star point guard.
The other ongoing conversation amongst Cavs nation is "to trade or not to trade" Allen, too. It seems as if many believe that trading Allen is the right call by the team at this moment. This might hurt the Cavaliers more than help, though. Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman also believes this to be the case, but that hasn't stopped the speculation from swirling out of control.
Some fans and analysts of the team consider the last few Cavs seasons as failures because of the talent on the team contrasted by the less then stellar finishes and early exits from the postseason. Fans may want to pump the breaks on the negativity and reevalute the potential the core holds. This Cavaliers team as it is assembled doesn't have to go separate ways in their futures. This team is very talented collectively and has had several positive things happen over the past couple of seasons.
Let's look now at both Garland and Allen and why it's not a good idea to trade either.