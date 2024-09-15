1 pro, 1 con for Cleveland Cavaliers re-signing defensive wing
The back-and-forth Isaac Okoro saga has ended for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the young wing signed a new three-year, $38 million contract to stick around for a while longer.
Okoro marks the fourth Cavalier to receive a new deal, following Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavs also welcomed Tristan Thompson back on a one-year minimum. Outside of Cleveland drafting Jaylon Tyson and hiring a new coaching staff, the team will be identical to last year.
Last season, Okoro averaged 9.4 points and 3 rebounds while shooting a career-high 39.1 percent from three-point range during the regular season. Since his draft night in 2020, the young wing has become the Cavs' go-to point-of-attack defender, taking on the toughest assignments to lock down the rival's best guard or wing scorer.
Okoro's Cleveland tenure has been shaky at best, as the Auburn prospect has always been a raw talent. While his defense has saved the Cavaliers in tight games, his limited offense and lacking offensive gravity have thrown away winnable games, too. Further, in the playoffs, Okoro has fallen off in his production and efficiency compared to his regular season numbers. His most recent postseason run included a disappointing 25.7 percent from deep against the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.
The Isaac Okoro Drama
This summer, the Cavaliers tried once again to part ways with Okoro early. Over the past two seasons, Cleveland has included Okoro in trade talks at the deadline and throughout the offseason to no avail. One team has been most commonly associated with Okoro, as the Brooklyn Nets' bevy of veteran wing talent seemingly interested the Cavaliers as Okoro replacements.
The Nets and Cavs reignited their Okoro discussions this offseason with Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith being Cleveland's top targets. After months of speculation, things went silent and no deal was made. Okoro sat in restricted free agency with no certainty about his future. On a new deal, the Cavs and Okoro were at odds, but Cleveland could not find a worthwhile deal.
Okoro had the choice to accept an $11.9 million qualifying offer which would have allowed him to enter unrestricted free agency next summer and potentially leave the Cavaliers for nothing. This reported contract likely was done in part by the Cavs' desire to retain his value on the trade market rather than risking a complete failure next year.
However, with Okoro's new contract, Cleveland secures itself a top defender and athletic phenom. Where Okoro lacks in shooting, his leaping ability and strength can often cover his flaws. Still, Okoro is far from a complete or perfect player. His new contract will help the Cavaliers just as much as it will create new problems and perpetuate existing ones.