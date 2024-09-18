7 Players the Cavaliers might replace Darius Garland with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a crossroads season. They reached the second round of the playoffs last year and have every member of their core four under contract through 2027. Can Cleveland become a true title challenger with this group? They need Darius Garland to return to his All-Star form, but even that may not be enough.
The Cavs have two undersized guards and two non-shooting big men as their best players. It is not the ideal mix, especially in the playoffs when teams attack mismatches and weaknesses more. Cleveland believes in this group, but what if things fall apart before the deadline?
Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley feel locked in as the Cavaliers' core pieces. The franchise may explore Garland and Jarrett Allen trades if things are not going as planned. Several teams are set at the five, which makes the All-Star point guard most likely to be dealt. Who could the Cavs get in return?
7. Jalen Green
This one sounds strange, but the Rockets have a decision to make on Green and how he fits with their young talent. Houston wants to contend and needs a star to make that a reality. Fred VanVleet could become a free agent in the 2025 offseason, and the Rockets may look to lock in a long-term option at point guard.
Green is an elite scorer with more size than Garland. The Cavaliers would target multiple young pieces from Houston and this trade may set them up to make another blockbuster. In the interim, Green may blossom with a change of scenery. It would be a questionable fit in Cleveland, but going for youth and upside could turn into the slam dunk the Cavs need to become serious title contenders.
Consider this one unlikely, but Houston is far from the only team with potential interest in Darius Garland.
6. Keldon Johnson
The Spurs signed Chris Paul, but are still searching for their long-term answer at point guard. Stephon Castle was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but his best role may be as a secondary creator. San Antonio wants a young guard to grow with Victor Wembanyama as they climb the standings.
This trade is likely built around Johnson and multiple draft picks. The 24-year-old wing shot 34.6 percent from 3-point range last season and has room to grow. The Cavs would need him to continue improving, but getting a young wing and a couple of first-round picks for Garland may be the best move on the board.
5. Kyle Kuzma
The Wizards shopped Kuzma before the 2024 trade deadline and are still in the early stages of a rebuild. They are searching for their point guard of the present and future with no qualms about trading the 29-year-old forward in the right move.
Kuzma played an off-ball role for the Lakers during their 2020 championship run. The 6’9 forward can get buckets, rebound, and defend multiple positions. He shot over 36 percent from 3-point range in 2021, and his percentage should be average or better with more catch-and-shoot opportunities.
The Cavaliers need a wing to round out their roster and may struggle to find anyone better than Kyle Kuzma on the trade market.
4. Brandon Ingram
Ingram is certainly available, and the drama is just starting to unfold. The Pelicans would ideally trade him before opening night, but it seems unlikely. The All-Star forward is an elite offensive talent, but his defensive struggles coupled with a need for the ball make things difficult.
New Orleans would love to pry Jarrett Allen away from Cleveland, but can the two sides link up on a blockbuster? There could be multiple moving parts that allow the Cavs to build a cohesive unit around Mitchell and Mobley.
This seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened. If both teams are desperate near the deadline, this could be a shocking move that helps each franchise.
3. Austin Reaves
The pressure is on the Lakers with LeBron approaching his 40th birthday. Los Angeles hoped Reaves would blossom into a star, but the 26-year-old is more of a quality role player. Do the Lakers go hunting for a marquee name before the deadline in hopes of competing for a championship?
Garland is represented by Rich Paul and Klutch. They are the ones who dropped the report about a potential trade request (subscription required) if Mitchell signed an extension. Mitchell is locked up, and Paul may try to get his client linked up with LeBron in LA.
The Cavaliers would have to take back multiple pieces but may have a superior roster fit and upside to contend. This would be a massive gamble. It helps them land a needed wing to space the floor, but at what cost?
2. Karl-Anthony Towns
New Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson loves to play five-out and space the floor. KAT is one of the best shooting seven-footers of all time, and things may change rapidly in Minnesota.
The Timberwolves reached the conference finals in 2024 but were bounced by the Mavericks. Towns played well in the playoffs. Minnesota’s issues lie with spending and ownership. Nobody knows who will be in charge and how much they are willing to spend. If payroll must be trimmed, trading KAT, Rudy Gobert, or Naz Reid seems like the most obvious move.
The Cavaliers must move a big man before acquiring Towns, but this could be just the shakeup Cleveland needs. KAT is a floor-spacing five who could open up their offense. There would be defensive questions, but splitting up the small backcourt and the two non-shooting big men could do wonders for the franchise.
Consider this move unlikely, but there figures to be limited star talent available. Karl-Anthony Towns is not the perfect fit, and the Cavs may only have one chance at a superior one in the marquee market.
1. Jimmy Butler
The Heat have no plans of extending Butler (subscription required), which will make the six-time All-Star an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason. If Miami falters or decides against Jimmy Buckets returning, they would be wise to trade him before the deadline.
Upgrading Garland to Butler would be massive for the Cavaliers' title odds this season. They would be acquiring a 35-year-old with a significant injury history, but that is a gamble a team with championship aspirations has to take.
Talent will be available, but the Cleveland Cavaliers may stick with their core four. Expect plenty of chatter. Everyone will wait for a blockbuster, but only time will tell if it happens.