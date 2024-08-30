5 Best options to fill the Cavaliers open roster spots
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have just 12 players under contract and two of those are non-guaranteed. They have done well locking in their core pieces long-term, despite their fit questions. The hold up in free agency is sorting out Isaac Okoro’s new contract. Cap space has dried up, so the restricted free agent will likely return to Cleveland.
The franchise is $9.7 million under the tax and $17.0 million under the first apron. Can the Cavs fill out their roster and stay under those thresholds? The franchise cannot enter the regular season with 12 players. Koby Altman and the front office must sort things out before training camp begins on Sept. 30. Cleveland needs to solve the Okoro situation and add at least two players to their roster.
The free agency blitz is done and cap space is virtually non-existent around the league. The remaining players on the market will have to settle for minimum contracts or training camp deals. The Cavaliers have multiple open spots and some minutes available. This could be the ideal opportunity for a player, and here are the best options for the franchise.
5. Cedi Osman
The 6’7 forward spent his first six NBA seasons in Cleveland before being traded in the Max Strus deal. Osman played for the Spurs in 2024 where he continued to make shots and fill a role off the bench.
The 29-year-old is not flashy. He won’t be offering up highlight dunks or wild passes. Osman is a steady role player with some versatility. If the Cavs want to play small, he can slide in at the four or operate as the three in a more traditional lineup. Fans cannot expect too much. He is best in a 15 to 20-minute per-game role off the bench.
Osman would compete with Dean Wade and rookie Jaylon Tyson for minutes and is comfortable in whatever position head coach Kenny Atkinson asks him to play.
4. Robert Covington
It is fair to question how much Covington has left in the tank. The 33-year-old played just 29 games last season and a knee injury suffered on Dec. 30 kept him out for the remainder of the year. RoCo was in and out of the Clippers rotation in 2023. Can he still help a contender?
The 6’7 forward was a strong 3-and-D option for most of his career. The Cavs could use a versatile reserve who doesn’t need the ball. RoCo would have to prove he can still be impactful to make the nightly rotation, but he fits the mold Cleveland should be searching for.
3. Dennis Smith Jr.
The Cavs do not have a true backup point guard. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will start and can handle the playmaking duties if head coach Kenny Atkinson chooses to stagger them, but where does Cleveland turn in the second unit if one of them has to miss time?
Smith Jr. is a former top-ten pick who has bought into being a reserve in the last three years. He can make plays, run the offense, and is a strong perimeter defender. The 26-year-old failed to develop a consistent jumper, but he can help the franchise in other ways. The Cavs would have to monitor their spacing to maximize the impact of this signing.
2. Marcus Morris Sr.
The Cavaliers brought Morris Sr. to Cleveland in March after he was waived by the Spurs. Fans saw what the 34-year-old brings. His toughness, floor spacing, and versatility would give coach Atkinson another option off the bench. The Cavs need more pieces, especially if they plan on making a deep playoff run.
This is a no-brainer move. Morris Sr. just played the bench role Cleveland must fill, and he knows how to operate within the franchise. There are some questions about his age and how much Marcus Morris Sr. has left in the tank, but the Cavs should know better than anyone.
1. Isaac Okoro
The 23-year-old continues to improve. He shot a career-high 39.1 percent from 3-point range last season and had arguably his best season. His minutes and shooting dipped in the playoffs, but it was a brief seven-game sample. Okoro isn't becoming a star, but he could be a steady role player on a contender.
The two sides need to find common ground on a deal. Okoro needs to take less money, and Cleveland must offer fewer years. It will give the 23-year-old more time to prove he is worth a massive contract.
The Cleveland Cavaliers need to re-sign Isaac Okoro and fill out their roster before training camp opens on Sept. 30. Koby Altman and the front office have work to do, and it should start as soon as possible. The Cavs want to contend and need the roster to do it. The franchise cannot let the Okoro situation become a larger problem. If they do, it may just derail the entire season.