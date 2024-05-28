Cavaliers: All signs point to Donovan Mitchell extending, despite media droning
Shortly after exiting the playoffs in the second round, Donovan Mitchell gave a message to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski to share on live television, expressing that he has been happy on the Cleveland Cavaliers since his offseason trade to the team in 2022.
From the moment news broke that Mitchell would join the Cavaliers, media members never accepted the reality. More rumors swirled around Mitchell leaving Cleveland than news around the two best statistical seasons of his career coming while with the Cavs. With the Cavaliers, Mitchell earned his first All-NBA Team selection and posted career highs in numerous statistical categories. He led the Cavs to two consecutive postseason appearances.
Last summer, Mitchell became extension eligible but opted to play out the season and focus on winning. He never publicly admonished the team, instead celebrating their successes and uplifting his teammates on and off the court. More than his box score numbers, Mitchell displayed an evolved leadership with this younger team.
Cavaliers have increased optimism that Donovan Mitchell will sign this summer
In a tell-all report from The Athletic following Cleveland's season-ending loss in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, the first details on Mitchell's likely extension dropped.
"The Mitchell situation will be resolved this summer, and there is a growing sentiment around the league that the Cavaliers will be able to position themselves to receive his commitment for a lucrative contract extension that would keep him in Cleveland past his 30th birthday."- The Athletic
Mitchell added fire to this report the next day, exclaiming on Twitter (X) his discontent for the media's dismissal of his happiness in Cleveland. He even took shots at local Cleveland reporter Chris Fedor in a Quote Repost, saying he was sick of the narratives the media has built.
Alongside the positive extension news, The Athletic's piece did, however, note Mitchell's loss of faith in now ex-Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Mitchell had reportedly lacked interest in Bickerstaff's offensive choices. NBA insider Marc Stein suggested that the Cavs' firing of Bickerstaff could have improved their chances of re-signing Mitchell on his Substack "The Stein Line". With a coaching underway, the Cavaliers' finalists will be determined based on the fit between the coach and Mitchell.
Most recently, Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris, Sr. backed the belief that Mitchell will stick around with the Cavs in an interview with Run It Back. Morris said he would be shocked if Mitchell left, citing how the superstar could be himself with the organization. Months earlier, Cavs veteran Georges Niang offered the same sentiment. With teammates, reporters and Mitchell himself expressing his love for the team, fans can calm their nerves regarding Mitchell's future with the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers can offer Mitchell a four-year, $208 million contract extension as soon as the NBA Finals finish in June. Unsurprisingly, the Cavs are reportedly ready to offer Mitchell the deal shortly after the postseason finale. Whether Mitchell says yes or no, his decision will have major ramifications for the future of the Cavs.
How Donovan Mitchell's choice changes the Cavaliers
This summer, the Cavs are forced into a crossroads, choosing between Mitchell and Darius Garland int he backcourt and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. After two seasons of a clunky fit, the time has seemingly come to split up the pairings. Despite the poor fits on offense, the Cavs' young core can give them a hefty haul in trades to surround Mitchell with complementary players for the future.
Without a doubt, the Cavaliers will choose the five-time All-Star Mitchell over Garland. Unfortunately, this means the Cavs would lose a homegrown star guard, but they put themselves in this predicament the moment they added another ball-dominant guard two offseasons earlier. If Mitchell denies the extension, the Cavaliers will explore Mitchell trade packages. As for the frontcourt, the pairing of Mobley and Allen will likely split regardless of Mitchell's choice. While Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman expressed belief in the core four's fit at the end-of-season press conference, the end for the two young big men seems unavoidable this summer.
By the 2024 opening night, Cleveland's starting five will look drastically different one way or another based on Donovan Mitchell's upcoming decision. The Cavaliers, more than any other team who wants Mitchell, have a roster of exciting young players who can return ideal players to fit alongside Mitchell and Mobley for both the short-term and long-term. Though it will force the Cavs to move beloved players, they are not far from contending for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and the right offseason moves can make their goal a reality.