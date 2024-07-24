Cavaliers News: Offseason trade targets, Evan Mobley extension, Jaylon Tyson news
Evan Mobley stays in the Land
Unsurprisingly, the Cavaliers agreed to a five-year, maximum contract extension with Evan Mobley this summer. Alongside Mitchell, re-signing Mobley was at the top of Cleveland's priorities once a coaching staff was in place.
Despite offensive lows, Mobley's generational defensive talent and late-season surge made an extension a no-brainer. Considering three of his peers with similar or fewer accolades had received the same deal structure, the news was only a matter of time. Mobley became the fourth player of the 2021 NBA Draft Class to receive a max deal. He is the only one to be named to an end-of-season team, earning All-Defensive First Team after his sophomore year.
Signing Mobley to this deal proves the Cavs have high hopes for the young big man. His future was a clear focal point in the recent coaching search, as Atkinson highlights Mobley's development in every public appearance he has made since joining the organization. The maximum extension is not paying Mobley for what he has already done, but it is a commitment to Cleveland's beliefs that these lofty expectations are not far from being met.
Jaylon Tyson is a steal of the draft
Though the Cavaliers had a disappointing finish in the 2024 NBA Summer League, Cleveland's newest rookie Jaylon Tyson showed undeniable promise as an immediate impact player. With averages of 15.4 points, 7 rebounds and 4.4 assists as both an on-ball and off-ball threat, Tyson demonstrated a jack-of-all-trades style of play that will benefit the Cavs from day one.
Should Tyson continue his high-energy play in training camp, it should be no surprise to see him in a steady rotation role from opening night. Tyson's athletic finishing through contact and hustling rebounding stood out as his best qualities in the summer showcase. While he was hesitant at times to take an open three-pointer, the 21-year-old rookie gave the Cavaliers plenty of reasons to celebrate the pick.
Tyson is a high-IQ two-way player with a magnetic and exciting personality. He knows his role in the NBA, comparing himself to Caleb Martin and Josh Hart - two premier 3-and-D role players in the Association. Rather than attempting to take a starring role, Tyson is happy to take direction and fill holes where needed.
Against the Lakers, Tyson had his best game of the summer, scoring 21 points alongside 11 rebounds and 9 assists. With Tyson's attitude and endless effort, the Cavaliers should be wildly excited to see what he can bring off the bench on a nightly basis.
The offseason is still underway as LeBron James and Team USA seek a gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving the Cleveland Cavaliers plenty of time to add to an already impressive roster ahead of training camp and preseason.