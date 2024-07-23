LeBron James shows love to Cleveland after receiving prestigious honor in Olympics
Although he is not winning championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers anymore, the kid from Akron is still making history for Ohio.
After a disappointing finish last year in the World Championship, Team USA Men's Basketball assembled an all-time great roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Headlined by Cavs legend LeBron James, the USA squad is an undeniable favorite to bring home gold once again. James has brought home gold twice before, but on his third trip, he will make history with another first in his two-decade-long career.
When the United States athletes enter the Stade de France to celebrate the Parade of Nations, James will carry the historic torch for the USA.
James joins Dawn Staley (2004) and Sue Bird (2020) as the only three basketball players to receive the honor for the USA, and he will be the first men's basketball player to do so. When asked about the honor, LeBron took the time to show love for his hometown.
"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage... For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations"- LeBron James
Throughout his career, LeBron has continually reminisced on his Ohio roots. In 2016, James did the impossible and led the Cavaliers to the first-ever comeback after falling to a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. Since exiting Cleveland, James has set the all-time scoring record and won another championship. Still, he has stayed connected to Akron and Cleveland through the years.
Now, with the Los Angeles Lakers, James is set to enter his 22nd season in the Association, 11 of which were with the Cavs.
LeBron also preached that sports have the power to bring people together and expressed pride in being a part of creating that movement with the Olympic squad this summer. It will be his fourth trip on the Olympic stage, joining teammate Kevin Durant (2024, 2020, 2016, 2012) and former NBA legend Carmelo Anthony (2016, 2012, 2008, and 2004) as the only three American men to compete four times.
James' first trip to the Olympics in 2004 ended with a bronze medal before leading two teams in 2008 and 2012 to the coveted gold medal. With his fourth trip underway, James' honor may be the last first time he is in front of an international crowd. When asked about the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, James said he "won't be there". The 39-year-old superstar has extended his career beyond any expectations, but his comments hint toward the end of an unbelievable professional playing career.
By bearing the torch in his final Olympic run, LeBron James gives the worldwide crowd a final hello to complete a legendary Olympic resume. The Cleveland Cavaliers great will have one more opportunity to represent the USA and Ohio on the biggest stage.