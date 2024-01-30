Cavaliers News: Mobley return, massive wins, Okoro's future, perfect trade deadline
Isaac Okoro's future
Isaac Okoro and the Cleveland Cavaliers were not able to come to an agreement on a contract extension before the season, hardly a surprise given that Okoro was the most obvious weak spot in their starting lineup in a playoff embarrassment. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Max Strus heading into the season.
The injury to Darius Garland, however, elevated Okoro back into the starting lineup and he has played some of the best basketball of his career. He is hitting a career-best 37.5 percent from 3-point range, dishing two assists per game and playing his usual lockdown defense. Donovan Mitchell made a case for Okoro to make All-Defense this year.
Do the Cavaliers keep Okoro this summer, signing him to a new deal as their guard defender off the bench? Or do they trade him at the deadline to a team that is more willing to pay him this summer? It's an interesting question. If they do look to trade him, we built a couple of trade ideas to consider the possibility.
Perfect Trade Deadline Plan
The perfect NBA Trade Deadline plan is likely one that brings in Mikal Bridges for Caris LeVert and an autographed pair of LeBron 8's. Or one that turns Darius Garland into Stephen Curry and Moses Moody. But those deals aren't realistic, so let's take a moment to come down from the ceiling.
What's the entirely-reallistic plan the Cavaliers could follow to have the perfect trade deadline? Not one that totally changes the team over, but one that best uses their resources and sets them up for the best run this postseason? We built out the comprehensive five-step plan for you here, including some guidelines on which role player they absolutely must keep.
What's Next
The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 10 of their last 11 games, and they are in good shape to win a few more in the next week. Wednesday they host the Detroit Pistons with Darius Garland likely returning from injury, then hit the road to play in Memphis against the injury-riddled Grizzlies and San Antonio to play the outmatched Spurs.