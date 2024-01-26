3 Trades for the Cavaliers to do the unthinkable and trade Evan Mobley
What began as a whisper, traded between Cleveland Cavaliers fans watching Jarrett Allen dominate an opponent's front line for the umpteenth time, is beginning to become a clamor. It's impossible to watch the Cavs' offense shredding yet another team with a spaced-out attack and not think about what is going to happen when Evan Mobley returns.
Unless, of course, he doesn't rejoin the lineup. What if the Cavaliers were to do the unthinkable and trade Evan Mobley? He's still just 22 years old, in his third year in the league, and he is one of the five best defenders in the entire NBA. Yet the pairing of Mobley and Allen strangles Cleveland's offense, and Allen is playing so well it's worth asking if breaking the two up means something other than moving Allen.
What would the Cavaliers need in an Evan Mobley trade?
If the Cavaliers were to even think about trading Evan Mobley, what would they need to get back? That's a difficult question to answer; young stars on the rise just aren't traded, and when they are it's as the centerpiece of a package for a superstar. The Cavs dont' have the draft capital or the nonessential salary to put together a bid for a Top-15 player, and none appear to be on the market anyway.
To figure out the answer to this question, of whether it could possibly be worth it to trade Evan Mobley, the Cavs need to know what they could possible get back in a trade. Here are three potential constructions for a Mobley deal. Would any of these make sense for the Cavaliers? Let's take a closer look.