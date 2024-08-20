3 realistic expectations for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 NBA Season
No. 3 - Darius Garland has a revenge season
Darius Garland has the most to prove of any Cavalier. Not only did he suffer two long-term injuries in consecutive seasons, but his overall efficiency and impact plummeted last year. Almost all of the issues were out of his control, but the dispelled trade rumors will be a continuous storyline of his year, especially if he still struggles when healthy.
Last season, Garland averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists per game. Although his raw numbers were still good, his on-court demeanor and confidence was entirely different. He had the worst turnovers per game across the league in the early portion of the year before injuries. Almost simultaneously with Garland finally finding his rhythm, his injury woes began. Just like Mobley, the 2023-24 campaign was almost entirely lost for the young All-Star guard.
Garland has come back from worse, though. After his rookie year, DG was ranked as the league's least efficient player. The next year, he ranked 10th in Most Improved Player results and followed that campaign with an All-Star appearance. The fit between him and Mitchell is still questionable at moments, but Garland's overall efficiency has stayed relatively steady since Spida's arrival outside of last season.
Fans should expect to see Garland return to form, shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc and dishing out jaw-dropping dimes with quick, decisive moves. The doubt surrounding Garland should fuel a comeback year, even if he does not earn a second All-Star nod. Garland's offensive role will allow him to utilize his shifty speed and find an open look or swing the ball to another open cutter or shooter. His offensive genius should thrive under a new free-flowing system if he can regain his confidence.
Overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers will not look drastically different. With a nearly identical roster, a fairly similar season should be expected. The youngest stars should improve, though, and the Cavs will hopefully witness a solid rookie year from Jaylon Tyson and a strong third year for Isaac Okoro if he returns. This year is not a title year, but reaching these three expectations could indicate a path to contention.