Report: Beloved Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star here to stay despite rumors
Trade speculation surged surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt duo after a bombshell report suggested Darius Garland's representation at Klutch Sports would seek a trade this offseason.
The request for a Garland trade would come on the heels of a contract extension between Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. Potential trade scenarios circulated the NBA sphere, naming Garland as the premier trade target of the summer.
"Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star."- The Athletic
While the initial rumor held weight based on the publication and writers, Garland never offered a public request himself. Instead, all rumors revolved around Klutch CEO Rich Paul's insistence that Garland's future would be reached best elsewhere. Ahead of the Cavaliers adding Mitchell in 2022, Garland earned his sole All-Star appearance, giving reason to the potential trade request.
Immediately following the news, the Cavaliers publicly declared an intention to retain both Garland and Mitchell despite the outside noise. Cleveland prioritized establishing a new coaching staff under Kenny Atkinson and re-signing Mitchell to a max extension. Since the extension, though, the Garland rumors did not resurface.
While Garland had yet to give an official comment, reports suggested the Cavs star was "pissed" when The Athletic first released their piece.
Cavaliers' Darius Garland weighs in on trade rumors
Following Cleveland's second Summer League game, Cavs insider Chris Fedor got the first opportunity to get Garland's personal view of the endless speculation. In an exclusive interview with Cleveland.com, Darius Garland said he does not want to be traded and called the rumors "just rumors". After months of unofficial rumors, Garland set the record straight.
Garland went on to elaborate on his perspective. Garland not only said he wanted to stay in Cleveland but said he was happy for Donovan Mitchell to earn his extension.
"It’s always good to see one of our guys get the money they deserve and know he’s going to be back with us for a while."- Darius Garland
The Cavs guard reached his first two playoff appearances alongside Mitchell. In his first season with Spida, Garland averaged 21.6 points, 7.8 assists and a career-high 41 percent from deep. Despite not reaching the All-Star team, Garland's production and impact with Cleveland helped elevate the team to a 50-win season for the first time since LeBron James exited the team in 2018.
Garland also commented on Atkinson's arrival, stating that he had spoken with the new head coach and felt confident in the team's future. Ahead of the Vegas Summer League, Garland and Atkinson ate dinner together and talked over offensive schemes and sets. Additionally, at an earlier practice held at a local high school, Garland saw Atkinson's plans and said it created plenty of space for him and Mitchell to operate.
Although the offseason began with constant speculation surround Garland's future, his first public statement ended every rumor. The Cleveland Cavalieres will enter next season with the same star-studded backcourt. The Cavs are not without rumors, though, but Garland has silenced the biggest question mark remaining this summer.