Cleveland Cavaliers rookie receives national recognition after Summer League
The 2024 offseason has been uninspiring for the Cleveland Cavaliers at best. Their biggest flaws are still yet to be addressed, but there have also been positive points emphasized and developed this summer.
Cleveland's only roster addition this summer, Jaylon Tyson, joined as the latest first-round selection for the Cavs. After three collegiate seasons, Tyson entered the Draft after a dominant season with the Cal Golden Bears. Though viewed as a fringe early second-round pick, the Cavaliers selected Tyson 20th overall and have committed to the young wing with a guaranteed contract in his rookie year.
Alongside Emoni Bates and Craig Porter, Jr., Tyson headlined Cleveland's Summer League squad as they chased a back-to-back championship. Unfortunately, the campaign fell short, but as an individual Tyson showed the most NBA promise on the team, tallying one assist shy of a triple-double against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Entering the NBA, Tyson was projected as a jack of all trades rather than a specialist. The 6-foot-6 prospect had a unique versatility to play either guard or wing positions. His decisive passing, physical finishing and endless hustle accumulated into an exciting and hopeful summer showing for the newest Cavalier.
Though the Cavs' result was not the same as last year, Tyson's effort and impact earned him substantial national recognition from numerous sources.
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson one of the best rookies in Summer League
In a recap piece from ESPN+ (subscription required), senior writer Kevin Pelton added Tyson's name as the third-best rookie at Summer League behind Miami Heat big man Kel'el Ware (15th overall) and Orlando Magic wing Tristan da Silva (18th overall). Surprisingly, each of Pelton's picks for best rookies are older rookies selected after the lottery.
Pelton noted Tyson's bounce back after a dismal four-point outing. By the end of the Summer League, Tyson was one of the few players to achieve 50/40/90 shooting splits. Tyson's scoring efficiency was one of the biggest question marks on Draft Night, but his confident play out of the gates has helped silence those concerns. Alongside scoring, Tyson averaged seven rebounds and nearly five assists per game. Whether he was off- or on-ball, Tyson found a way to impact winning every game.
Tyson's leaguewide praise extends beyond Pelton, too. Bleacher Report gave Tyson an A- grade, saying he could earn real minutes in the Cavs' rotation in year one if he continues his selfless passing and takes another step forward from the arc. The Cavaliers were one of only six teams to receive a grade of A- or better, making the selection of Tyson an early win for a slow offseason in Ohio.
Finally, The Athletic included Tyson in the list of All-Vegas team snubs, averaging 17.4 points in just five games. Over Tyson's last two performances, he tallied 44 points and tracked down numerous clutch rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Given Tyson's undervalued ranking ahead of the Draft and his immediate impression, the Cavaliers can feel confident that they exit the 2024 offseason with a draft steal and high-level role player for the future. What Tyson does on the court is not empty stats or selfish efforts to take the spotlight. Tyson accepts his role and does every little thing possible to give the advantage to his squad. His mindset and relentless pursuit to win make Tyson the perfect draft selection for an aspiring contender in the Cavs.
Admittedly, Jaylon Tyson is an incomplete player, lacking elite athleticism or unstoppable range, but his decision-making, hustle and impactful playstyle have all earned him due recognition across the NBA. Should Tyson continue his team-first play, the Cleveland Cavaliers would be foolish not to include Tyson in the nightly rotation from opening night.