The Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge investment to get Peyton Watson to The Land. James Harden waited to sign his contract to give the team financial flexibility, and the team had to give up one first-round pick, two second-round picks, and part ways with Max Strus and Dennis Schroder.

Watson then signed a four-year, $88 million contract as the most flamboyant offseason addition to Kenny Atkinson's team, a big gamble for a player who had shown strong potential in a very limited sample size before suffering a major injury.

Fast forward to today, and he hasn't fully clicked with the team. The Cavs are 8-7 in 15 games, and they've gone 1-2 in the three games he's missed with an injury, which doesn't bode well if he has to miss time after taking a hard hit to the head in the win over the Chicago Bulls.

Peyton Watson hasn't moved the needle for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Fans and analysts advertised Watson as the missing piece for this core. His defensive switchability and motor, athleticism, and rim-running skills bode well for this team, even with his glaring limitations as a floor spacer.

Through the first 12 games with his new team, that hasn't been evident. He's averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 37.5 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from the three-point range, and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line. He's been decent on defense, though, but the Cavs didn't pay for 'decent.'

While he's not to blame for the team's inconsistency this season, he was supposed to be the guy who would elevate their floor and ceiling. He hasn't been aggressive as a scorer, and he's looked lost and disengaged at times.

It's still early in the season, and it's not like the Cavaliers traded for him just for this year, but there are legitimate reasons to have doubts about his fit on offense, and he has shown no signs of development after his Linsanity run as Aaron Gordon's injury replacement.

The Cavs made their own bed by going after the biggest free agent left on the market after the LeBron James fiasco. Unfortunately, it may have been more about saving face than making a move that would actually benefit their current core.

He's not to blame for the injuries, and some players just need more time to get their legs under him when they change sceneries. But so far, the Peyton Watson experience has been extremely underwhelming in Cleveland.