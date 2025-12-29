One New Year’s resolution stands between the Cavaliers and a lost season

Despite returning most of their 64-win team from a year ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a very slow start this season. They are currently 17-16 and are only the 8th seed in the East.

There are still 49 games left, but at some point the Cavs have to wake up from their funk. They are too talented to keep playing at this level. Fortunately for them, they are getting healthier.

Sam Merrill returned from a lengthy absence due to a hand injury. Darius Garland seems to be rounding into form after toe surgery. Plus, Evan Mobley returned quickly from a calf strain.

With most of their rotation intact, it is not out of the question for Cleveland to go on a run as the calendar flips to 2026. In order for that to happen, they need to accomplish this new year’s resolution.

Cavaliers’ season hinges on fixing a defense that’s quietly sinking them

Over the last few seasons, Cleveland has been able to build a defensive identity. They have finished inside the top 10 in defensive rating for the last four seasons. That streak could come to an end this year.

So far, the Cavs are middle of the pack defensively. They are 16th in defensive rating through 33 games. They have completely unraveled on that end in December though.

Cleveland is 25th in defensive rating this month, a big reason why they sport a net rating of -0.7. They have allowed at least 117 points in 11 of their last 12 games, including a three-game stretch against the Bulls and Hornets that saw them give up at least 125 points in each.

The Cavs main issues come at the point of attack. Isaac Okoro used to be relied upon to shut the opposing team’s best ball-handler, but he is now in Chicago. Lonzo Ball, his replacement, has done a good job of creating steals and deflections, but he profiles more as a chaser, not an isolation defender.

De’Andre Hunter, who was brought in because of his strong frame and length, has been a complete negative for Cleveland defensively. Lineups with him have a 118.7 defensive rating.

The Cavaliers also seem to have a lack of communication on that end, as there are too many breakdowns on a nightly basis that prevent them from getting stops. Their effort has also lacked at times.

The Cavs do have guys that compete defensively. Jaylon Tyson, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Craig Porter Jr., and their big man duo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen all bring it. However, they are not defending well enough as a team and it may be time for Kenny Atkinson to play guys that will defend nightly.

Cleveland has hope for a turnaround, but time is running out. They need to start competing defensively in the new year and become the Cavs of old.