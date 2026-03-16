One game was all it took for Max Strus to apply immediate pressure on the Cavaliers

Max Strus has given the Cleveland Cavaliers a wonderful problem to have. After finally making his season debut on Sunday, it looked clear and apparent the veteran wing was far from a liability. Strus started off this campaign with a bang.

Sure, the debut was spoiled by the Cavaliers losing a competitive 130-120 ball game to the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena. However, after the Jones fracture forced a longer than expected wait for the Cavs to see what Strus looked like in 2025-26, there was no disappointment there.

Even with a minutes restrction, Strus had himself a terrific ball game. The Cavaliers wing scored 24 points in 23 minutes off the bench. That included going 7-of-9 from the field and 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. There were also eight rebounds to add to the scoring punch.

Even with a deep roster, the Cavaliers were immediately put on notice that Strus will still need a spot among the playoff rotation for this season. Depending on how these last 14 games look, it may actually need to be an even bigger conversation than that in Cleveland.

Max Strus is quickly surging back up the Cavaliers depth chart

Bringing Strus off the bench in his first game back made sense. With the delayed debut, extra caution and managing the workload of the Cavs veteran was always going to be the right call.

Eventually, one would like to believe that Strus will be free of limiting factors, though. When the sharpshooting wing is back at full strength, the Cavaliers will have a real judgment call to make with his role. Does Strus immediately pop back into his starting spot from last season at the three?

Dean Wade figures to be the fifth starter among a healthy Cavaliers team right now due to his low maintenance offense and ability to defend multiple positions. Strus can provide a similar presence, with slightly varied reliability in key areas.

Wade is certainly the more versatile defender. However, Strus is no slouch either. Plus, whatever the gap may be perceived as on the back end, there is a clear-cut winner on who brings more value to the offense. That would be Strus, beyond any doubt.

The ability to consistently stretch the court would be incredibly valuable to the Cavaliers starters. Strus being a 37.0 percent shooter from deep during his career speaks for itself.

No one is expecting him to be knocking down the volume or the percentage he did in his debut. However, his presence alone opens up the inside of the arc for James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and others. When those guys collapse the defense, Strus can also finish the kick out heading in his direction.

Whether Strus reassumes his starting spot remains to be seen. That option will not be off the table, though, after Sunday's showing.