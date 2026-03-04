Cavaliers get Max Strus injury update they have been waiting for

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not had Max Strus suit up for them all season. The veteran wing suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during offseason workouts and the initial timeline the Cavs gave set him up for a return in January.

Strus has had a tricky recovery and has come along very slowly. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has refused to give a timeline for his return, but also always spoke positively of Strus’ progress and said that he would return during the regular season.

Even though this is his third season with the team, Strus will have to be re-integrated into a Cleveland squad that has plenty of new faces. Fortunately for the Cavs, the latest update on Strus has been the one they have been waiting for.

Strus is set to begin practicing with both the Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge

According to the team’s latest update, Strus has been conducting individual on-court workouts for a little while. Now, he is set to ramp up and begin practicing with both the G League team and the main roster as well.

Usually when a player is assigned to the G League affiliate to begin practicing, that bodes well for a return for that player in the near future. Additionally, with the Cavs having four days off and a practice or two lined up, it gives Strus a chance to finally take the court with the team.

Strus’ skill set fits perfectly within this Cleveland team. He is the 3-and-D wing they need off the bench and he can even slide in with the starters. His movement shooting, defensive tenacity, and veteran leadership are all qualities that the Cavs have been missing all year.

It is going to require all hands on deck for Cleveland if they want to take the East this year. This is a team that has struggled with injuries all year, leading to them using almost 30 different starting lineups this season.

The Cavs are finally starting to get healthy and with this four day break, it gives them another opportunity for rest. They have also been one of the NBA’s best teams since the new year, which bodes well for the playoff prospects. It’s all about who can get hot and start peaking at the right time.

Adding Strus to the equation sometime this month will be another encouraging development for a team that seems to be finding their footing in regards to contention.