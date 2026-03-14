Cavaliers cannot let a crucial role player get lost in the championship shuffle

Everyone gives James Harden a lot of credit for his impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers since arriving just before the trade deadline, and rightfully so. However, Keon Ellis has been absolutely indispensable as a role player. His position is a lot more vulnerable moving forward, and it really shouldn't be.

Kenny Atkinson found a permanent home in the rotation for Ellis off the bench after his debut in Cleveland. That is something the Sacramento Kings consistently failed to do and it boggles the mind as to why. The new Cavs wing has been an absolute game-changer on defense.

Atkinson likes to run longer rotations, and Ellis has been able to play over 20 minutes a night in Cleveland since coming to the team. When the postseason starts, the minutes distribution will naturally tip more in the starters' favor. There will be guys dropped from playing time altogether.

The Cavaliers have a strong bench, too. It is one of their greatest strengths as a team. Where that could become a weakness is choosing the guys who will remain in the rotation once it is time for a title push. Ellis is just too good for the Cavs to drop, and that should remain true no matter the point in the postseason.

Keon Ellis' two-way play makes him invaluable to the championship push

One would assume that a fully healthy Cavaliers team will roll out Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and Jarett Allen as the starting lineup in the playoffs. Perhaps there is some tinkering with who starts at the three, but that is safe estimate at this stage.

Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill feel like absolute locks to be right in that rotation too. That is seven spots already accounted for. Assuming Max Strus is back in time to look like his old self, that probably pushes that number to eight.

Many NBA coaches would not even go past that. Atkinson should be generous enough to make it a nine-man rotation. What now?

Ellis is there and in need of minutes, but so is Dennis Schroder. Thomas Bryant and Nae'Qwan Tomlin may situationally force their way into the lineup if bigger bodies are needed. Suddenly, it is understandable where the uphill battle for playing time comes from, and where the concern rolls in.

Keon has not only been a valuable disruptor on defense, but the offense has rounded into form too. After some uneven shooting performances early, Ellis' 3-point ball is dropping. That is incredibly important to note considering opposing defenses will dare him to shoot in the postseason.

Assuming the Cavs are getting that type of two-way impact, someone very talented will have to make way for Ellis. Letting a player of his caliber became an afterthought simply is not an option.