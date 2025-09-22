It's not even training camp but Cavaliers already have a Darius Garland problem

By now, everyone knows about the expectation of Darius Garland missing time to start the new 2025-26 NBA season. The Cleveland Cavaliers would be wise to exercise patience, before their obvious need to have their star point guard lead the offensive onslaught takes priority.

Kenny Atkinson told Chris Fedor earlier in the offseason that he wanted Garland to take his time with the injury. The patient approach is the correct one. The Cavaliers guard must be afforded the luxury of getting back to 100 percent for the team to meet their lofty postseason expectations.

The problem for the Cavaliers becomes: How long does it take Garland to get fully up to speed? Wondering whether the best version of the All-Star point guard will be seen in 2025-26 is a reasonable question, and a concerning problem.

Darius Garland’s durability looms as an early obstacle for Cavaliers’ plans

Garland has a track record of injuries slowing him down. That applies to not just the time which those injuries force him out of action. Even after his return, Garland has shown his production can often dip after the ailment.

The Cavaliers can afford to give him the luxury of taking his time with the injury. They cannot afford him to be anything but his best self after returning.

Taking the ball out of Donovan Mitchell's hands more in 2024-25 and placing it into Garland's was the formula that led the Cavaliers to enjoying the league's best offensive rating (121.0) during the regular season. However, their main playmaker slowed down after a pivotal turning point in the campaign.

Upon suffering his injury against the New York Knicks on Feb. 23, Garland's production took a hit. His points per game dropped from 21.3 to 18.7. His efficiency suffered too. Garland dropped from 49.3 percent from the field to 41.9. Likewise, his 3-point percentages dipped from 42.5 to 34.2.

Toe injuries can be tricky. Garland will be faced with the tough task of trying to navigate through that and return to the version of himself that came before getting dinged up against the Knicks.

If that is not what the Cavaliers eventually get out of their star point guard, they will be in trouble. Mitchell playing heliocentric basketball will only get the team so far in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. That brand of offense will certainly not permit true title contention.

Garland needs to be 100 percent of the offensive engine that Cleveland relies upon. If there are any doubts to that ability in 2025-26, the Cavaliers' fate will be doomed from the start.