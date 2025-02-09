Newest Cleveland Cavalier is already proving to be perfect culture fit

When a team has the league's best record through more than 50 games, it is hard to imagine making a trade is necessary. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, a deadline move might be the final factor in building a long-term championship contender.

As the trade deadline neared, the Cavs closed a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter, sending Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and draft compensation in return. Cleveland had seen a lingering flaw on the wing, lacking size and versatility against rival contenders. The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder exploited this weakness. Another team that handed the Cavaliers two of their 10 losses? The Hawks, in no small part due to Hunter's impact.

Thus, the Cavaliers added the 6'8" combo forward. LeVert and Niang were two of the Cavs' most common bench players in the last two seasons. Columbus native LeVert opened the season with a compelling campaign for Sixth Man of the Year - an award he campaigned for last season, too. Unfortunately, LeVert's inconsistency reered its ugly head once again as his shooting and efficiency began to drop as the mid-season point approached.

What gave Niang and LeVert value with the Cavaliers went beyond the court, though. Though Niang's lack of athleticism and poor defense did not take away from his cultural impression. The veteran forward was one of the most vocal leaders of the franchise in the locker room and on the court. Niang integrated himself into the Cavs' culture, and the players acknowledged that. Coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged that.

LeVert was close with Atkinson, too. He learned under Atkinson on the Brooklyn Nets and seemed to thrive under his system again for a while.

Dealing these players was a risky move, but Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman believes Hunter makes them better.

"We got better. I don’t know how to quantify that. I can’t put that into percentages for you. All I know is we got size and length at the wing now that we can guard multiple positions, and [De'Andre Hunter] has been a prolific scorer this year that you have to account for on the floor at all times. You get a true two-way wing that you add to this group and it makes us better." Koby Altman

It's easy to see why, considering Hunter's counting stats, physical build and athletic abilities. Culturally, though, Hunter is already showing his fit before he ever touches the court.

Hunter's Cavaliers connections makes him the perfect addition

Hunter, a former fourth-overall draft selection, has a handful of preexisting Cavs connections. He and Darius Garland stayed close after being members of the same 2019 NBA Draft Class. Garland was selected one pick after Hunter before shaping his career as a two-time All-Star with Cleveland. Hunter was originally Cleveland's top choice at the fifth pick, but a last-minute trade gave that pick to the Hawks instead.

Before being drafted ahead of DG, Hunter was once a championship Cavalier with another beloved Cleveland player. Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter joined forces in college, playing (and winning the NCAA Division I National Championship) on the University of Virginia Cavaliers. Jerome joined the Cavs last season on a short-term contract but suffered a severe ankle injury that kept him out since his second appearance.

Now, Jerome is the Cavaliers' best second unit player. His playmaking and crafty scoring made him an instant fan favorite. Now, Cleveland is welcoming the veteran guard's best friend to the roster. The two NBA talents wasted no time in showing that connection is still there as Jerome took to social media to troll Hunter's heartfelt goodbye to Atlanta.

Ty’s ready for De’Andre Hunter 😭 pic.twitter.com/7MdMWgpg2a — Cavs Lead (@CavsLead) February 7, 2025

Jerome expressed kinder words in a bittersweet media interview in which he celebrated reuniting with his best friend while lamenting the loss of Caris and Georges. For every positive that LeVert and Niang provided, though, can likely be a part of Hunter's fit, too. According to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, the Cavaliers personnel spent considerable time digging into Hunter - and not just film and stats. The Cavs investigated Hunter the person, including the opinions of former Cavalier and current Hawk Larry Nance, Jr.

The Cavaliers explored plenty of opportunities ahead of the deadline for both on-court and off-court fit. Every route led back to Hunter. Considering Jerome's internet mockery, the Cleveland Cavaliers fan base can assume it will not take long for the 19-point-per-game scorer to integrate into the winning culture assembled in Northeast Ohio.