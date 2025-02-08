Cavaliers fans get clear timeline of De'Andre Hunter's 1st game with the team

In the modern NBA, caution overrides excitement.

Logistically, after the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a trade on Thursday afternoon to place De'Andre Hunter in a Cavs uniform, he had plenty of time to make it from Atlanta to Washington D.C. for the team's Friday night contest against the Washington Wizards.

Instead, Hunter was ruled out for that game, and likely traveled straight to Cleveland. That makes sense for a couple of reasons: the team's medical staff gets to check him out, he is able to get to know the team's facilities, and he can begin to figure out moving his life to a new city.

That decision of prudence likely didn't seem like a big deal heading into the contest vs. the Wizards. Yet by trading Caris LeVert and Georges Niang for Hunter and then not having Hunter, Isaac Okoro or Dean Wade for Friday's game, the latter two due to injury, Cleveland was extremely short-handed for their game against the surging Wizards.

For a team in last place, the Wizards have begun February like a much better team, reeling off multiple wins and giving the Cavs a strong fight on Friday night. A back-and-forth game saw the Cavs relying on players like Emoni Bates and Tristan Thompson in the regular rotation. In the end, the star power of the Cavaliers was too great, and they pulled away for the 134-124 victory.

If Hunter wasn't playing Friday, do we know when he will make his debut?

De'Andre Hunter should make his Cavaliers debut on Monday

There has been no official word from the team about his debut, but given that De'Andre Hunter was healthy at the time of the trade and that the team has an extra day off before their next game, it seems exceedingly likely that Hunter will make his Cavaliers debut on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland fans will appreciate being able to cheer for Hunter in person, and his skillset will be needed immediately to match up with Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards. Minnesota has had a rocky season but have been playing extremely well over the last few weeks, winning seven of their last 10 games and climbing to sixth in the Western Conference standings.

It will be a difficult game for the Cavaliers and they will surely welcome Hunter's addition to the lineup. Monday should also shine a light on whether head coach Kenny Atkinson plans to start Hunter immediately or bring him off the bench with Max Strus retaining his starting spot. Strus is more familiar with his teammates and the Cleveland scheme, but Hunter is a more accurate shooter and brings more size defensively. Long-term, it seems extremely likely that Hunter will secure that starting spot.

Official word from the team or from NBA newsbreakers will likely come soon to confirm that Hunter is making his debut on Monday; it's always possible something unexpected pushes the date back. For now, expect to see Hunter in the wine and gold on Monday night to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.