Cleveland Cavaliers go all-in at trade deadline in championship hunt

After nearly three seasons of staying silent on the trade market, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big splash by adding a perfect complementary piece around an All-Star core four.

In a deal that sends Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two pick swaps to the Atlanta Hawks, the Cavs welcome De'Andre Hunter, a 27-year-old hyper-athletic wing. Throughout the season, Hunter has averaged 19 points off the Hawks bench, adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals to his totals, as well.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5fpE4LJzpK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

While the Cavaliers lose two nightly rotation players to acquire Hunter, the former fourth-overall pick's innate athleticism, defensive versatility and shot making will quickly translate into Cleveland's offensive system. The Cavs had shown interest in Hunter over the summer, but nothing materialized. The franchise's interest in the veteran forward extends back to the 2019 draft. Hunter was the top target for the Cavaliers, but a last-minute trade moved the Hawks to fourth. The Cavaliers then selected two-time All-Star Darius Garland instead.

Hunter is under contract for two more seasons after this year, making him a long-term asset for the Cavaliers going forward. With LeVert's expiring contract, the Columbus native was Cleveland's best trade asset entering this season. This year, LeVert served as the Cavs' sixth man, averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

De'Andre Hunter is the perfect all-in move for the Cavaliers

While initial trade rumors suggested the Cavaliers would target Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cameron Johnson, the asking price for the most-coveted wing on the market was certainly too high for a team depleted of draft assets. Hunter, though, offers a unique combination of positional versatility, defense and offense that likely make him a greater fit for the Cavs.

Standing at 6-foot-8, Hunter gives the Cavaliers another big, athletic wing to pair with Dean Wade in the rotation. He is a super athlete, capable of leaping out of the arena on a fast break. While Hunter lacks the playmaking LeVert provided, he is a supercharged wing player capable of making a major difference for a team in desperate need of his skillset.

This trade proves the Cavaliers are all-in on the core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Finally, the Cavs have found a long-term starting small forward who provides size and two-way impact. His arrival allows Wade to serve in a backup role, helping add more scoring and shooting to the bench unit alongside Max Strus on the wing.

Out of Cleveland's 10 losses, nearly each one can be blamed on a lack of size on the wing. Coach Kenny Atkinson admitted that the team struggles against bigger wings, making this trade a no-brainer for a team ready to contend for a championship this June. Hunter will provide the Cavs with the necessary boost to make them a favorite to win the Eastern Conference if he can quickly integrate into the offense. Considering how fast Atkinson turned the Cavs into a middling offense into the best offense in the league, finding a role for Hunter will not take long.

Upon Hunter's debut, he is likely to play in the starting five, but he also gives the Cavs' new lineup compositions to pressure opponents. He can guard guards, wings and forwards on the perimeter and in the post. With Wade and Isaac Okoro excluded from the trade, Hunter provides the Cavaliers the option to go big and defensive, playing the aforementioned trio with Mobley and Mitchell in the final two spots.

By no means is Hunter the fifth All-Star talent in Cleveland, but he is the ideal final puzzle piece to a Finals favorite. He is still a young player with room to grow, and his track record is that of a tough, winning player. With the best record in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going all-in with Hunter. That choice is exactly what was needed, although it cost the team fan favorite faces.