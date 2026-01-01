NBA cap guru says the quiet part out loud about Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen problem

The Cleveland Cavaliers are stuck staring at the panic button as the calendar year shifts from 2025 to 2026. If they want to do a makeover, one would hope that finally involves making changes to the one aspect of the team they have left untouched for multiple seasons — the core four.

Jarrett Allen consistently sticks out as the most obvious trade candidate among the bunch. Darius Garland is the other name worth monitoring, but there is more reason to believe the star point guard is a keeper for the Cavaliers.

If Cleveland does want to explore what a trade involving Allen looks like, there is some urgency to do it sooner rather than later. Salary cap guru Yossi Gozlan reminded everyone of the reasoning for that sentiment in his recent write-up on Third Apron.

Gozlan wrote, "Allen earns $20 million this season, but the three-year, $90.7 million extension signed in 2024 will raise his salary next year to $28 million. ... They’d have an easier chance at moving Allen earlier while he’s earning $20 million than later when he’s making close to $30 million."

Jarrett Allen's contract extension will make a future trade harder to navigate

Gozlan thought Allen had not played up to the value of his heightened contract figure. Given that fact, moving the Cavaliers center as a $28 million player could prove much tougher for Cleveland.

That is especially true if his current trend of performances continues. The inconsistency in his play has been a frustrating aspect to navigate this season.

There are games like his 27-point, 10-rebound masterclass against the San Antonio Spurs that remind everyone just how good Allen can be when he's at his best. The former All-Star played a notable role in slowing down Victor Wembanyama on the other end too.

When Allen is active and engaged, the Cavaliers are tough to beat. Cleveland has enjoyed strong success in the games their center is putting the ball into the basket. They have rarely lost in matchups that feature the talented two-way big man scoring at least 15 points.

The problem is those nights are not the majority. The amount of times Allen has eclipsed that mark in 2025-26 firmly resides in the minority of his outings this season.

If the Cavs need to embrace a shake-up, splitting up their expensive frontcourt feels close to a guarantee. Doing so before February will be much easier than doing it during the summer.