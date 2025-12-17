Cavaliers are setting up Darius Garland for an undeserved fate

Darius Garland's breakout 2021-22 All-Star season spurred the Cleveland Cavaliers' rise back to NBA Playoffs prominence. While the young Garland and rookie Evan Mobley fell short in the Play-In Tournament, that season's sudden ascension gave Cleveland the go-ahead to chase the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade later that offseason.

Now, in the fourth year of the Core Four era, the Cavaliers need direction. The warning of redundancy that the rest of the league has been screaming to the Cavs is seemingly finally coming to a head.

A rough first third of the season has left the Cavaliers depleted. Sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference at 15-12, Cleveland still has yet to find their foothold and consistency. Injuries have plagued the roster, exposing every lingering flaw the team has managed to hide for three seasons.

The Cavs' defense is struggling to deter dribble penetration, and perimeter closeouts have turned into far too many trips to the free-throw line for three chances. Put simply, Cleveland is a mess and needs change.

As the unofficial NBA trade season begins, the fate of the core four is once again in question. The latest trade rumors suggest a trade market emerging around Cavs point guard Darius Garland. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic are all preparing to make offers for the young star guard's talents.

The Timberwolves, Magic, and Wizards would be considered potential candidates to pursue Darius Garland from Cleveland if the Cavs engage in trade discussions centered around the 2x All-Star.



Garland should receive strong interest from teams in need of lead guard duties. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) December 16, 2025

Garland is struggling with a toe turf surgery earlier this summer after being sidelined during the postseason. His footwork and quick direction changing has been severely limited this year, and Garland has fallen to the court numerous times with a sudden burst of pain that seems to debilitate him momentarily.

If the Cavaliers need change, trading the player who has been integral to the team's offensive efficiency and rise to prominence could quickly backfire.

The Cavaliers need a true point guard

Cleveland's offense hinges on effective pick-and-roll actions and drive-and-kick plays. Garland's quick movement, decisive passing and elite three-point jumper pose a threat to any defensive system they face.

Without Garland, the Cavs are struggling to remain a top-10 offense and have routinely fallen behind early against lesser teams. Against top opponents, the Cavaliers are hardly able to make an impression. Cleveland holds a poor 5-9 record against teams above .500.

Garland's absence this season has been a determining factor in the Cavaliers' struggles. Flipping Garland from a key star to a scapegoat for the mistakes of a front office who constructed this core only leaves more questions for the Cavs to answer than those they have resolved.

Ultimately, the Cavaliers will likely find themselves forced to face the core four's future and break it up sooner rather than later. Currently, trading Garland would not return a true point guard for Cleveland, leaving the absence of Garland permanently unfulfilled.

Garland's backups, Lonzo Ball and Craig Porter, Jr., have been instrumental for the Cavs in plenty of games, but they have not shown the level of court vision and craftmanship that DG brings. If the Cavaliers believe a Garland trade is necessary, it cannot be made alone. Cleveland desperately needs an offensive leader, and moving on from Garland without finding a floor general only exaggerates the team's flaws.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are demonstrably flawed. Their path to recovery from a poor season likely requires hard decisions and unpopular trade deals. Darius Garland, though, is not a player the Cavs can afford to scapegoat and expect positive results. He has been the lifeforce of the new era and has proven it repeatedly this year both in his play and his lack of play.