Darius Garland's return to form restores a crucial part of Cavaliers offense

For the last few seasons, one thing has been clear about the Cleveland Cavaliers: as long as Darius Garland is healthy, they will be one of the NBA’s most potent offenses. During Cleveland’s historic 64-win season, Garland rediscovered his All-Star form, and as a result, the Cavs had the league’s best offense.

Fast forward to this year, and the Cavs are ninth in offensive rating, which is still good, but it’s not nearly as dangerous as last year. Part of the reason has been the shooting crashing down to Earth, but Garland has also been in and out of the lineup because of his recovery from offseason toe surgery.

As a result, Garland struggled to find his footing at the start of the season. Prior to this past week, he was shooting 38 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. However, the All-Star point guard is starting to find his form.

Garland finding his rhythm has helped restore Cavaliers’ offensive identity

Over his last five games, Garland is averaging 20.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. That is much closer to his All-Star numbers from last season.

He is shooting 51.4 percent from the field, and a blistering 56.3 percent from 3-point range. In those five games, the Cavaliers have scored at least 120 points in four of the last five games.

Garland is also averaging more drives per game than last season and that has unlocked the ball movement that made Cleveland’s offense so special. His ability to get to the paint and get the defense in rotation opens up the floor for the Cavs offense.

Even his backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell acknowledged this fact earlier in the season. Garland makes the lives of everyone easier when he’s healthy. He’s creating for the bigs, he’s getting into the paint and knocking down his patented floater, and he’s unlocking the Cavs’ drive and kick game.

Garland is the key to the Cavaliers' contending aspirations

Every time Cleveland struggles, Garland finds himself at the center of trade rumors. There are calls for him and Mitchell to be split up and that the Cavs would be better off without Garland.

One thing people fail to realize though is that Garland is the key to Cleveland’s identity. His playmaking unlocks the entire offense and there is not a single trade out there that would bring back the same level of production.

The Cavs are just starting to get healthy at the right time. With Garland, specifically, getting healthier and playing like the All-Star he is, Cleveland could turn things around sooner rather than later.