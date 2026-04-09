The NBA is about to snatch away Donovan Mitchell's award because of an obscure rule

In an attempt to tackle load management, the NBA established a 65-game threshold for eligibility for major awards and All-NBA selections. That seemed logical and first at the time, but the way things have unfolded this season has made some people change their stance on it.

Several stars, like Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Cade Cunningham, won't be eligible despite posting big numbers. Others, like Donovan Mitchell, have been available and balled out for most of the season, so they should be rewarded. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers star might catch a bad break with this.

According to The Athletic, Luka Doncic's agent will apply for an exemption, citing that two of the games he missed were due to 'extraodinary circumstances (i.e. traveling to Slovenia for the birth of his daughter).' If the appeal goes his way, Mitchell can probably kiss his first-team All-NBA selection goodbye.

Donovan Mitchell deserves a first-team All-NBA selection

With just two games left in the regular season, Mitchell has already passed the 65-game threshold. Despite some early-season doubts about his knee, he's up to 70 games, and his averages of 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.2 three-pointers per game on 48/36/86 shooting splits are first-team All-NBA-worthy.

Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kawhi Leonard, and Jaylen Brown are probably locks for the first team. Doncic is one of the league's sweethearts and most popular players, so if the appeal goes, Mitchell might unfortunately -- and wrongfully -- be the odd man out there.

Availability is one of the best abilities, and Mitchell has shown up to play more often than not for one of the contending teams in the Eastern Conference. Is it unfortunate that Doncic, who's posting video game-like numbers, might be snubbed? Well, of course, but the league shouldn't punish Mitchell for that.

If anything, perhaps they could give Doncic, Cunningham, or any of the players who may qualify for an exemption some sort of honorable mention. Otherwise, they'd be sending the wrong message, letting everybody know that the rules only apply to the 'lesser' stars. That would kill the entire point of the rule in the first place.

It's unfortunate that it had to get to this point. Guys like Anthony Edwards definitely deserved an All-NBA selection, and not making the cut also takes an impact on the players' finances and incentives. That said, the players and teams made their own beds by sitting out games when they were healthy.

The fans complained about load management for years, and it was only right that Adam Silver finally took action. More than the honor and the accolades, the players don't like it because it messes with their pockets.

At the end of the day, the fans and the league have to celebrate the guys who actually play. If that means that some less popular guys or role players will make All-NBA or All-Defensive teams because of the limited player pool, so be it. They also keep the league going and play big roles in helping their teams make the playoffs, and deserve to be celebrated.