Max Strus injury instantly raises the stakes for two Cavaliers next season

As the Cleveland Cavaliers gear up for a do-or-die 2025-26 season, veteran wing Max Strus will reportedly miss three-to-four months in a shocking injury update.

ESPN insider Shams Charania confirmed Strus underwent surgery after suffering a Jones fracture in his left foot. The injury took place during a recent workout this summer, meaning Strus will miss the start of the season and the majority of the first half.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot sustained during recent offseason workout and will miss approximately 3 to 4 months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2025

Since joining the Cavaliers in 2023, Strus has been a constant fixture in the starting lineup and has been a vocal veteran leader both on the court and in the locker room. Last season, Strus averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range on high volume.

Strus' volume shooting, leadership and defensive hustle make him an ideal glue guy for the Cavs. Even if Strus' shooting falls into slumps, his effort never wanes. With the injury, Strus' on-court leadership will be absent, but he will still certainly be a major voice in the locker room and in practices. With the Cavaliers' lofty goals to contend for the Finals, however, losing a key starter and role player raises serious questions about the starting five.

The untimely injury also comes in the midst of another foot-related surgery that will sideline Darius Garland at the start of the season, though the All-Star point guard is likely to make a much earlier return to action than the former Miami Heat wing. With two starters likely out of commission for opening night, the Cavs' depth will immediately be tested. On the wing, two players will feel the loss of Strus the most, forcing them to step up and help elevate the team.

De'Andre Hunter needs to step up as a starter

In Strus' absence, the clear option to replace him in the opening lineup is De'Andre Hunter. While reports suggest that Hunter is more comfortable in a sixth man role, the sudden loss will almost certainly put Hunter in the starting five and give the team an extended trial run to see if he is actually a better fit than Strus.

Last season, the Cavaliers traded for Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline, eyeing him as a large combo forward with elite shooting talent and solid defense. Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Hunter's physical build allows him to fill in at either forward role, serving as a backup frontcourt option or a two-way wing.

Despite Hunter's campaign for Sixth Man of the Year last season, his role in Cleveland has always seemed to lean toward an eventually step into the starting group. The Cavs' undersized backcourt has often led to the belief that a big 3-and-D wing is the perfect archetype to start alongside Donovan Mitchell and Garland. Hunter, on paper, fills that need. Given his high-volume shooting, though, he may be more suited to be the leading scorer in the second unit. Atlanta gave Cleveland the blueprint for a high-octane sixth man in Hunter, but the Strus injury will put to the test the alternative.

Jaylon Tyson is in the spotlight for Cleveland

Perhaps more than any non-star player, Jaylon Tyson's development has been a focal point of discussion across Cavaliers media outlets. The 6-foot-7 jack of all trades is the theoretical missing puzzle piece to all of the Cavs' needs. He is a confident player and has already shown sparks of impressive rebounding and defensive talent. While his shooting and overall scoring were underwhelming in his rookie season, Tyson's sophomore campaign will have much more opportunity with Strus on the bench.

Not only will Strus' injury increase Tyson's playing time, but the absence of Isaac Okoro following the early summer Lonzo Ball acquisition already improves his chance to step up as a rotation player. Tyson has been anything but shy about his intentions to contribute this season, but he has kept a level-headed view of himself and his role. Comparing himself to players like Josh Hart and Caleb Martin, Tyson clearly recognizes how he can impact winning without taking away from his teammates.

Although Sam Merrill and Dean Wade will also fill minutes for Strus, both of them will also flex to other positions beyond the small forward. Tyson is the only wing left other than Hunter who is an ideal replacement. His physical frame and skill set can complement the core four. If Tyson can accept the challenge ahead and take a leap forward, he could demand a constant spot in Cleveland's nightly rotation even after Strus returns.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are uniquely positioned to withstand Max Strus' injury. With an array of positionally-versatile wing talent, the Cavs can overcome this early trial. Though every Cavalier will need to step up and carry the weight of Strus' absence, Hunter and Tyson are undoubtedly the players who need to make the largest adjustment to help the team forward.