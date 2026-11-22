Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant have more in common than wearing Cleveland Cavaliers uniforms. Neither is particularly celebrated around the NBA, neither has enjoyed a straightforward career, and both possess a stubborn refusal to let the league decide when their stories are finished.

Hezonja spent six years overseas rebuilding his reputation after his first NBA stint fizzled out. Bryant has bounced around the league, battling injuries and inconsistent opportunities while continuing to prove he belongs.

They're not superstars, and nobody is confusing them with Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen. But they've developed a rather convincing habit of showing up when Cleveland needs them. At this point, Kenny Atkinson doesn't need another complicated rotation experiment to figure out what to do with these two.

Just play them.

Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant keep answering Cleveland's call

Friday's 128-119 NBA Cup victory over the Indiana Pacers provided another compelling argument for giving both veterans meaningful minutes. Hezonja delivered 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in fewer than 20 minutes. Bryant added nine points and six rebounds in just 16 minutes, shooting 3-of-4 from the field and knocking down both of his three-point attempts.

Even more impressive, Cleveland outscored Indiana by 24 points with Hezonja on the floor and by 23 with Bryant. James Harden understandably dominated the headlines with 51 points, but those contributions from Cleveland's reserves shouldn't get lost in the celebration.

Neither player demanded the offense revolve around him. They rebounded, converted their opportunities and helped Cleveland win basketball games. And this wasn't some isolated occurrence.

Just six days earlier, with Mobley and Allen both unavailable against Dallas, Hezonja and Bryant stepped into the starting lineup and helped deliver a 127-117 victory. Hezonja scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Bryant contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

That's 41 points and 18 rebounds from two players who aren't supposed to be among Cleveland's primary offensive options. Hezonja followed that performance with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Memphis, further demonstrating that his production doesn't disappear when his role changes.

Bryant has been equally dependable in smaller opportunities, previously scoring 13 points in 16 minutes against Philadelphia and 11 in 15 against Charlotte. The evidence is becoming difficult to ignore.

Kenny Atkinson doesn't need to reinvent Cleveland's frontcourt

Nobody is suggesting Mobley and Allen should surrender their starting positions. They're foundational pieces of Cleveland's championship ambitions, and their importance isn't up for debate. But having two established starters shouldn't mean their backups spend entire evenings wondering whether they'll see the floor.

We've already argued that Thomas Bryant earned a permanent spot in Cleveland's rotation. His latest performance only strengthens that position.

Hezonja deserves similar consideration, particularly after the Cavaliers initially faced questions about whether their newcomer deserved a real rotation chance. These aren't players who need 15 shots apiece to justify their minutes. Bryant provides rebounding, interior scoring and occasional floor spacing. Hezonja offers versatility, shooting and enough playmaking to keep the offense moving.

Those are precisely the complementary skills Cleveland needs around Harden and Donovan Mitchell, especially when the starting big men need rest. Atkinson doesn't have to overhaul his lineups or spend weeks fine-tuning combinations. He has two players who have already demonstrated they can contribute in different situations.

Give Hezonja consistent minutes at forward. Give Bryant a dependable role at center. Let their performances determine whether they deserve additional opportunities. Sometimes coaching really can be that straightforward.

Cleveland's bench has earned more than occasional opportunities

The Cavaliers are fighting to establish consistency in a season that hasn't gone according to plan. They can't afford to waste productive players simply because everyone else is healthy. More importantly, Hezonja and Bryant have shown that they don't need ideal circumstances to make an impact. Give them 16 minutes or 30, and they'll find ways to contribute.

That's the kind of reliability championship contenders should embrace rather than complicate. Atkinson has spent enough time watching these two prove themselves. The next step shouldn't require another injury or desperate situation to create an opportunity.

Pencil Hezonja and Bryant in for serious backup minutes, Coach. Throw them into the water and watch them swim. You won't be sorry.