Thomas Bryant has spent much of his NBA career being the guy nobody talks about until somebody needs him. He's never been a household name, and his journey hasn't exactly been overflowing with opportunities. But there's something admirable about a player who keeps showing up, keeps working and, more often than not, answers the call when his number finally comes up.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting another reminder of that now, and Kenny Atkinson would be making a mistake if he sent Bryant back to the end of the bench. Bryant has been here before. In Washington, he was developing into a genuinely dependable big man, averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 season while shooting an impressive 40.7% from three. He followed that by averaging 14.3 points on 64.8% shooting through his first 10 games in 2020-21.

At 23, Bryant appeared to be finding his place in the league. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in January 2021 interrupted what was shaping up to be his best season. The injury cost him more than a year, and his career never quite regained that momentum. He averaged just 7.4 points upon returning to Washington in 2021-22, then bounced between the Lakers, Nuggets, Heat and Pacers, largely settling into limited bench roles.

There were encouraging stretches, including averaging 12.1 points with Los Angeles in 2022-23, but the consistency and opportunities he once enjoyed remained elusive.

Thomas Bryant reminded Cleveland what he's capable of

Bryant's arrival in Cleveland didn't immediately change his circumstances. He didn't appear in the Cavaliers' first five games this season, and even after cracking the rotation, his opportunities were limited.

Bryant continued supporting his teammates from the bench, bringing the same energy and professionalism that have characterized his career. He waited for his opportunity rather than allowing his limited role to define him. Then came November 14.

With Cleveland missing several key players, including Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Bryant was inserted into the starting lineup against Dallas. He responded with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and knocking down two three-pointers.

The Cavaliers won 127-117, and Bryant reminded everyone that he's capable of considerably more than providing emergency minutes. It wasn't even his first productive appearance. He scored 13 points in 16 minutes against Philadelphia on November 6 and added 11 points in 15 minutes against Charlotte three days later.

Through his first 10 appearances, Bryant is averaging 9.4 points in just 14.8 minutes while shooting 51.7% from the field. That's meaningful offensive production from someone who began the season outside the rotation. His ability to contribute without much recognition is nothing new, either. Earlier this year, he was already being recognized as an NBA Finals-tested player nobody talks about.

Kenny Atkinson can't afford to overlook Thomas Bryant again

Unfortunately, Bryant's minutes are already heading in the wrong direction. After playing 27 minutes against Dallas, he received 18 against Chicago and just 12 against Memphis.

Allen's return understandably changes Cleveland's frontcourt rotation, and nobody is suggesting Bryant should replace him or Mobley. But there's a considerable difference between being a backup and being forgotten.

Bryant has demonstrated that he can score efficiently, stretch the floor and provide useful minutes when Cleveland needs another offensive option. Those contributions shouldn't suddenly become irrelevant because the roster is getting healthier.

Atkinson doesn't need to promise Bryant 25 minutes every night, but a consistent role in the 15-to-20-minute range is worth exploring, particularly when Cleveland needs additional scoring. The Cavaliers entered the season with a very different rotation in mind, but Bryant's recent performances have given Atkinson another reason to reconsider his options.

Thomas Bryant has spent enough of his career waiting for another opportunity. He's earned the right to contribute meaningfully to this Cavaliers team, and sending him back to the end of the bench would waste a player who's already shown Cleveland exactly what he can offer.