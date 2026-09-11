Cavaliers newcomer deserves a real chance at making the rotation

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a few questions to answer this season.

They know who the starters are going to be, no doubt. James Harden and Peyton Watson have been brought in to bring both a floor and a ceiling to the starting group. They will join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in one of the NBA's best starting groups.

Who will back them up? That is a much more open question. Max Strus is gone, as is Dean Wade. Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder are out the door as well. That is a lot of depth to replace, a lot of reliable players who cannot be counted on anymore.

Sam Merrill is a lock to play significant minutes. Jaylon Tyson has earned the right to see the court. Beyond them, however, it is an open question. And one of the answers, at least to start the season, should be Mario Hezonja.

Mario Hezonja deserves a chance to prove himself

For NBA fans unfamiliar with his overseason accomplishments, the details surrounding Hezonja's return to the NBA certainly do not scream "play this man!" A former draft bust, Hezonja signed a non-guaranteed minimum contract to join the Cavaliers. Not exactly a vote of utmost confidence.

Even so, the reality is that Hezonja has been absolutely dominant during his time overseas. He has played the last few seasons for Real Madrid, one of the best teams in La Liga, which is in turn the best league in Europe. Last season, he was third in the league in scoring on a very good Madrid team.

Hezonja has led Real Madrid to win La Liga twice in the last three seasons, making First Team All-Liga in each of the last two seasons as well. This past season, his all-around contributions earned him MVP of the league.

Not only has Hezonja been dominant in league play, but he has been the centerpiece of a very good Croatian offense at FIBA World Cup qualifying this past year. He ranked second among all European players in points per game on the best offense in Europe, and was the centerpiece of the offense. Croatia tied with powerhouse Germany atop their group.

Hezonja's role for Croatia and Real Madrid shines a light on what he can offer the Cavaliers. He has great size at 6'9" but he plays like a guard, bringing the ball up and initiating the offense. While NBA pressure is greater than either La Liga or FIBA play, his on-ball comfort could help to unlock lineups where Donovan Mitchell is the smallest player but doesn't have to bring the ball up on every play.

Hezonja should be the top option to step in at backup forward and have a crack at the full-time rotation. He might be a bust, unable to make it in the NBA once more. But he could also be a playmaking power forward who can shoot, score, pass and rebound. If that is the case - if he is anything like his international self in the NBA - then the Cavs unlock the perfect player for their rotation.

Nae'Kwon Tomlin is solid and will be there waiting if Kenny Atkinson needs to pivot. But the upside and skill set of Hezonja demands a shot. He just might unlock something special for the Cavaliers.