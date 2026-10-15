Mario Hezonja helps solve Donovan Mitchell's great weakness

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to gear up for the start of the season, albeit with some mixed results. However, this is the perfect time to test things out, make mistakes, and figure out what works and what doesn't.

While Kenny Atkinson is clearly still sorting things out, one thing has already been pretty evident: Mario Hezonja can ball. More than that, he can give this team another ball-handler and high-IQ decision-maker on the floor.

That's not only great in itself but also for what it might mean for Donovan Mitchell. By having another potential initiator by his side, he won't have to be the team's 'pure' point guard when James Harden sits.

Mario Hezonja is an underrated playmaker

Mitchell has always been a willing passer, but he's not a point guard. He can initiate the offense in the same way guys like Bradley Beal or Devin Booker have done in the past, and while that can lead to some misleading assist numbers, most of that comes from accidental basketball.

Of course, this isn't a shot at Mitchell. Not everyone's made to be a floor general, and that's fine. He's a lead guard, a three-level scorer who can pull up from everywhere on the court and who's just not wired that way.

Hezonja's decision-making used to be one of the biggest knocks on him in his first stint in the NBA. However, he's clearly matured, and the game has slowed down for him. Those years in Europe worked wonders for his shot and pass selection, and he knows and embraces his somewhat lesser role in Cleveland.

His assist numbers may not pop up— he had two dimes per game in the preseason— but it goes well beyond that. He can put the ball on the floor, make solid reads, and take the pressure off Mitchell's shoulders by getting the ball up the court to allow him to play off the ball more often.

He can also get the ball near the top of the key and make plays for other guys, whether it's threading the needle to the big in the post or drawing a double-team because of his triple-threat skill set. He's a weapon and an asset.

As for Mitchell, we can't expect him to be a player he's never been. He's closer to a finished product at this point in his development, and point guards are just born, not made. He's a great player with many strengths; that just isn't one of them.

The Cavs must find a closing group to keep James Harden on the bench. As great a scorer and passer as he is, he's not a good or willing defender, and his shooting efficiency disappears in the clutch.

With Hezonja out there, the Cavs have another long, switchable defender who can either put the ball through the hoop or create for others. That should only help bring out the best in Mitchell's game.