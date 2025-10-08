Malik Beasley would give Cavaliers a vital upgrade if risky rumor proves true

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in signing elite three-point shooter Malik Beasley. In doing so, Cleveland would be getting the upgrade they need at the backup shooting guard position. Unfortunately, Beasley's still in danger of facing a suspension due to the NBA's internal investigation of his potential involvement in improper gambling.

As such, there's risk in expressing interest in signing Beasley and potentially alienating the reserves whom he may or may not replace—an issue that can only be resolved if he's successfully acquired.

Beasley, 28, was well on his way to being one of the most coveted free agents on the open market when a federal investigation into gambling allegations swept him off the radar. The preseason is now underway and he remains unsigned, with the NBA's independent inquisition playing a clear factor.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Cavaliers are interested in signing Beasley and making him a late addition to its championship-caliber roster if he's cleared by the NBA.

For those who can't watch the video, Charania said the following:

"Max Strus is going to miss significant time. That's why they're monitoring and have interest in a free agent. That's Malik Beasley. He's still in an ongoing NBA investigation, one month into the investigation. We'll see if he's cleared, he needs that clearance to sign with a team, either the Cavs or elsewhere."

Leaked interest could prove detrimental to the morale of a player like Sam Merrill, but it's difficult to argue against Beasley being an on-paper upgrade if the Cavaliers manage to sign him.

Malik Beasley would be the perfect third guard for the Cavaliers

Cleveland boasts one of the best backcourts in the NBA with a pair of All-Star guards in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. That dynamic duo blends rangy shooting with playmaking and shot creation in a way that keeps opposing defenders on their heels.

One consistent issue the Cavaliers faced in 2024-25, however, was that the trio of Garland, Mitchell, and super sub Ty Jerome were generally at their best when they could get downhill—meaning they needed the ball in their hands.

All three provide value in off-ball situations, but their greatest success was typically experienced in a drive-and-decide capacity. As such, Beasley qualifies as the perfect addition for a Cleveland side that needs a player who can primarily contribute without the ball in their hands.

Beasley certainly checks that box as one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the NBA—if not the best based on what he did in 2024-25.

Beasley ranked No. 1 in the NBA at 3.0 catch-and-shoot three-point field goals made per game. Amongst players who buried at least 2.0 attempts per contest, Beasley ranked No. 4 in efficiency at 43.1 percent.

Beasley also ranked No. 5 amongst qualified players in catch-and-shoot three-point field goals made per game in 2023-24 and No. 8 in 2022-23.

Malik Beasley offers off-ball value without the need for ISO appeasement

With Beasley in the rotation, the Cavaliers would find it significantly easier to generate offense without needing to alter too much about the chemistry of their rotation. Either Garland or Mitchell could continue in their high-volume capacity when the other's off the court, much as Lonzo Ball could operate with an ideal backcourt complement.

De'Andre Hunter, meanwhile, would likely see the type of volume his scoring skill set befits next to an off-ball specialist who won't necessarily eat into his touches.

Furthermore, with Max Strus sidelined by an injury, the need for perimeter depth is greater than ever. Beasley and Strus are by no means perfect copies of one another, but adding a top-tier shooter in their prime for what would likely be a minimal cost is a golden opportunity.

Merrill admittedly offers a similar skill set to Beasley, but it's at least worth noting that the Cavaliers' rumored target shot 5.1 percent better on catch-and-shoot threes in 2024-25.

Furthermore, Beasley and Merrill could play stretches together depending on the opponent and set of circumstances. They could also provide relief to one another during stretches in which they're struggling to find the bottom of the net.

With a top-tier starting lineup and a need to improve the second unit, the Cavaliers are navigating a risky road that could lead them to a monumental signing.