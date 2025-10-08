Cavaliers' Ty Jerome replacement is already turning heads

As the Cleveland Cavaliers search for ways to replace super sub Ty Jerome, rookie guard Tyrese Proctor is quickly proving up to the task. The preseason can only prove so much, but Proctor has taken his opportunities in stride since being selected at No. 49 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

After thriving at Summer League, Proctor translated his success to the preseason with a debut that the Cavaliers are likely to be buzzing about.

Proctor played 12 minutes off the bench for Cleveland and quickly made his mark. He finished with 14 points, two assists, and a steal, shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, also burying a free throw for good measure.

Cleveland compiled a team-best plus-minus of plus-11 when Proctor was on the court, but that only scratches the surface of why his showing was so intriguing.

Proctor not only excelled as a three-point shooter, but provided value in transition as a finisher. It was a continuation of a stellar first few months with the Cavaliers, which already included a 35-point eruption at Summer League that had many pondering if he could make an immediate impact.

It's too soon to know how his game will translate to regular season and postseason action, but Proctor has the tools to thrive in a similar manner to how Jerome excelled.

Tyrese Proctor is already looking the part of Ty Jerome's replacement

Proctor began his preseason debut with an up-and-under contested layup that he finished while running at full speed in transition. He then isolated Patrick Williams, who routinely averages upward of 25.0 minutes per game on the Chicago Bulls, and showcased his advanced ball-handling en route to a spin move and a fadeaway jump shot in the paint.

Revered for his three-point shooting, it only took two plays for Proctor to show those who may have been unfamiliar with his game that he has a well-rounded skill set as a scorer.

Proctor then found himself with the ball in his hands again, this time calmly dribbling into space, taking a step back, and burying a three despite being fouled by a 6'8" defender. He continued to function with the ball in his hands, hitting another step-back three after shedding eight-year veteran Jevon Carter.

Proctor also made a brilliant read when NBA veterans Carter and Zach Collins trapped him on the drive, faking a pass to the perimeter and finding a slashing Luke Travers for a dunk.

With one last deep three via a handoff, Proctor put the finishing touches on a stellar showing. Not every game will be that efficient or encouraging, but he's steadily revealing why the Cavaliers are so optimistic about his future.

Proctor isn't just a talented player, but a phenomenal shooter whose processing speed is advanced and whose development has been steady after three years with the Duke Blue Devils.

Proctor increased his scoring average, field goal percentage, and three-point field goal percentage across each of his three seasons at Duke. He proved himself in on and off-ball roles, shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25 and averaging 3.7 assists per game in 2023-24.

It can't be said enough that it's only preseason, but Proctor is already showcasing the skill level and offensive versatility to help the Cavaliers replace Jerome in 2025-26.