LeBron James latest comments give Cavaliers even more hope that he returns home

LeBron James loved what the Cleveland Cavaliers did before the NBA trade deadline, and it wasn't just because they acquired James Harden.

During a new episode of his Mind the Game podcast, LeBron spoke with NBA legend Steve Nash about Cleveland's acquisitions of Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, saying he supported the moves.

LeBron loves the new-look Cavaliers, could join team this summer

James reminded viewers that he played with Schroder on the Lakers, calling Dennis a player who competes every single night.

LeBron used the phrase "compete every night" in talking about Ellis, too, noting that, to win in the Association, "you gotta have some dogs."

It was difficult for Lakers fans to listen to LeBron's comments here and not think about his criticisms of his own team's roster makeup, particularly James's recent comments following a Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in which LeBron bluntly stated that the Lakers aren't a championship team because they can't sustain effort for 48 minutes.

The remarks fell right in line with LeBron's less-than-stellar demeanor of late in Los Angeles, a development that has only revved up excitement among Cavaliers fans who are hoping for a LeBron return in free agency following the season.

For what it's worth, Donovan Mitchell recently signaled that he'd be totally down with LeBron coming back to Cleveland in 2026-27.

James, often jokingly referred to as "LeGM" by fans, has always been an astute student of NBA roster construction. It's led to plenty of rumors that LeBron has been the one pulling the strings behind the scenes whenever his team goes out and acquires new talent.

There's no indication that James has been controlling or even influencing any of Rob Pelinka's moves in Los Angeles, but then again, Pelinka has ostensibly moved on from prioritizing LeBron as LA enters the Luka Doncic era.

In Cleveland, you have to think that Koby Altman would lend a more generous ear to any suggestions from LeBron pertaining to roster building. After all, LeBron is the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise, even with him currently suiting up for another team.

But front office control wouldn't be the reason James bolts for Cleveland. It's the roster that's already in place that would appeal to LeBron, who would be looking to finish off his career in storybook fashion by returning to where it all began and potentially making one more run at a championship alongside Mitchell, James Harden, and the Cavs' legitimate depth.