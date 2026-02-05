Dennis Schroder's Cavaliers debut showed exactly what Cleveland is getting

Dennis Schroder made an immediate impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers in his debut with the team on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old vet wasn't bashful in the slightest when he came off Cleveland's bench five minutes into the first quarter.

Dennis Schroder showed his entire skill set against Clippers

Schroder seized his first isolation opportunity almost immediately, toying with Kris Dunn (a good defender, mind you) off the dribble for a right-handed lay-in.

A few possessions later, Schroder zipped by Clippers big man John Collins, was met with help defense, and maturely dished the rock to Jaylon Tyson for a corner three (splash).

Schroder kept his foot on the gas, attacking every closeout with aggression and scoring two more buckets in the paint before the quarter ended. He also competed defensively, acting as an on-ball pest at the point of attack and a willing, communicative help defender.

Schroder's first six minutes as a Cav couldn't have gone much better. He was plus-12 in those minutes, and Cleveland looked like a completely re-energized ball club.

The Cavs used this new energy to pound the Clippers by 33 points on the road. Schroder finished the game with 11 points, six assists, and three steals in 19 minutes.

Schroder's Cavaliers debut wasn't perfect

It wasn't all sunshine and roses for Dennis in his Cavs debut, however, as he also finished with three turnovers and notably inefficient shooting (5-of-14 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3).

Then again, that's not abnormal for Schroder. His unrelenting aggression and fearlessness as a driver have always come with a slightly higher turnover rate than coaches desire, and he's never been a model of shooting efficiency, either.

In essence, Cavs fans were able to see -- in the span of a single, debut performance -- all of the good and bad things that Schroder brings to an NBA basketball team.

However, it's essential to contextualize Schroder's "bad" here; because when he's on the right team, his weaknesses aren't nearly as consequential as his strengths. This should be the case in Cleveland, where his ability to immediately inject a game with energy, scoring, and swagger off the bench is exactly why the Cavs acquired him.

Cleveland will gladly live with an extra turnover here and there, or an ill-advised 3-point attempt, knowing that Schroder is fulfilling a huge need for them and providing obvious net value.

Schroder's flaws as a player were always more pronounced when he was depended on as a starter or offensive engine. That's when the turnovers or shot selection start to add up. Of all the teams Schroder's played for, this Cleveland roster is among the best fits.

As a microwave scorer off the bench, Schroder is exactly what the Cavs need, and he showed that in his debut.