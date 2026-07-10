Latest LeBron rumor could force Cavaliers into an uncomfortable reality

Brian Windhorst said Friday on ESPN Cleveland that he heard from someone that he considers "a good source" who swore that LeBron James has a deal done in another city. First off, Cavaliers fans hope that's not true, but if it is, or if he is seriously considering not signing with Cleveland, there is an obvious outcome they should want to see — the Warriors.

Yes, those Warriors. See, the thing is that ESPN's Shams Charania recently said that the Cavaliers, Heat, and Sixers seemed to be the three teams in the lead for James. As if it wouldn't be painful enough if he didn't pick Cleveland, it'd be even worse to see him in Miami, Philadelphia, or any other team in the East.

Golden State, Denver, and Minnesota are the three teams in the West that seem to have the best shot at landing James, though that doesn't mean that a team like San Antonio won't swoop in.

Still, it feels like the Warriors have the best shot at luring the 41-year-old in, so if he doesn't choose Cleveland, may it be.. Golden State?

"I'm hearing stuff in other cities too. I'm not gonna say who but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it's a done deal in another city," - @WindhorstESPN on the latest LeBron rumors 😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/4uHgOsAC86 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 10, 2026

Cavs don't want to see LeBron in the East if he doesn't choose Cleveland

It would be sickening to see James suit up in a Warriors jersey and play with Steph Curry and Draymond Green after the history between Cleveland and Golden State.

For years (and maybe even now), there wasn't a team more hated in Ohio (and even around the country) than the Warriors. Golden State was what seemed like an unstoppable dynasty, at least until those 2016 Cavaliers, led by LeBron, got in the way. After that, though, they went on to win three more championships.

The Warriors aren't who they used to be, even with Curry still playing at a high level. They've turned into a team full of aging stars who could make another title run if injuries weren't a factor. Even if LeBron ends up in the Bay, it will be quite the challenge for Golden State to make it out of the West.

At the end of the day, Cleveland fans should want the best for LeBron, but it would be really hard to root for him if he goes to Golden State. It'd be worse, though, if he teamed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami, or Philadelphia's new Big Three, serving as a nonstop reminder to the Cavaliers about what could've been.

So.. go Warriors? No, that doesn't feel right, because it's not right. The hope, of course, is that LeBron will end up where he belongs: Cleveland.