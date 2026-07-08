Cavaliers may have the Celtics to blame if LeBron passes on Cleveland

The NBA world is watching and waiting for LeBron James to decide on the next step in his illustrious career, and the Cleveland Cavaliers hope it goes in their favor. As ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said on Tuesday, the team is one of three that "seem" to be in the lead for the superstar, along with Miami and Philadelphia. The latter might not be in play if it weren't for the Jaylen Brown trade.

"The teams that continue to come up are Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia. ... When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown, I did some research and [James] is taking their pitch very seriously. When I talk to teams now, I have a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and then some teams on the periphery."

It has been a week since Boston sent Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. As if that trade wasn't enough of a win for the Sixers, it could also be what ultimately sends LeBron their way, even though he doesn't have the history with that organization that he has with the Cavaliers and Heat.

Again, why did the Celtics do that? It would hurt them, too.

Jaylen Brown trade could result in LeBron going to Sixers

When James informed Los Angeles last week that he wouldn't be returning to the team for his 24th season, it didn't seem that Philadelphia was on his radar. Putting finances aside, which he apparently doesn't care as much about, the Sixers didn't have much to offer him. If winning were one of his main motivations aside from his happiness (though winning does lead to happiness), he could do better than Philly.

Well, that has since changed. No one thought the Sixers could turn George into Brown, but they did. And outside of the biggest move of their offseason, they've strung together a few solid moves, like signing Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. No offense to those two, but they're not why Philadelphia is reportedly one of the teams at the top of his list.

If you're going off of vibes, Cleveland is at the very top, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Tuesday. James has already spent a lot of time in the area so far this offseason. Yes, it's his home, but it could have a deeper meaning.

Time will tell where LeBron ends up. It wouldn't feel right to see him anywhere other than Cleveland if his next team is his last. It certainly wouldn't feel right to see him team up with Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, of all places.