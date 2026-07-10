Cavaliers' chances at LeBron James are in danger if latest rumor comes true

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams in the running to sign LeBron James in free agency this summer. However, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, he might have his sights set elsewhere. During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland, he noted that James may have a “done deal” with a team other than the Cavs.

"I'm hearing stuff in other cities too,” Windhorst said. “I'm not gonna say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it's a done deal in another city a couple hours ago. I am being very, very cautious. Right now, it's too scattered. I also know how LeBron has operated. They have kept their circle very tight."

There has been no official indication regarding James’ landing spot, but the smoke has been billowing for weeks now. And ever since he officially revealed that he won't be with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, it’s been crazy.

LeBron James' chances of joining Cavaliers may be in danger

Obviously, a return to the Cavaliers would make a ton of sense. He won a championship there in 2016, he’s from Ohio, and Cleveland has a pretty solid roster that he would get to play alongside.

That said, there are plenty of other teams around the league that could make sense for James. And the ones that he is rumored to be interested in are quite intriguing. So, what team could James have a “done deal” with?

Well, one of the first teams to take a look at should be the Golden State Warriors. James going to Golden State was one of the very first rumors out there. He was going to team up with Anthony Davis there, though that dream seems to be dead.

Still, James heading to the Warriors to play alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and others would make plenty of sense.

The Miami Heat are another team to watch out for, as he would form a Big 3 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. James could also join the Philadelphia 76ers, teaming up with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid.

Any one of those teams would work for James. He would fit in with any of those squads and put them in a prime position to compete in the Eastern Conference next season.

And Windhorst’s report seemingly indicates that he may not be going to Cleveland. The Cavs’ dreams of landing James this summer could be in real danger.