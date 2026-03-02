Larry Nance Jr. sees the vision of what the Cavaliers are building

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the biggest winners of the trade deadline this season. They moved on from players who weren't doing much, like Lonzo Ball and De'Andre Hunter, all while acquiring three game-changers.

Landing two highly-coveted rotational pieces like Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis was a huge win. Then, shockingly trading for a former scoring champion and first-ballot Hall of Famer like James Harden was the cherry on top of the sundae.

Notably, Koby Altman's hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. In a recent appearance on Tommy Alter's "The Old Man & The Three," veteran power forward Larry Nance Jr. gushed about his team's latest additions.

Larry Nance Jr. likes the Cavs' post-trade deadline outlook

"Keon is a plug-and-play," Nance said. "... You throw him in your lineup, and he makes positive things happen. ... A guy like James is, I don't know if he fits the system, but the system fits him everywhere he goes, like. He creates that. And Dennis, again, I feel like we're asking Dennis to be Dennis."

Ironically, Nance's father urged the team not to make deals at the deadline. Fortunately, they didn't listen. The Cavs are a much better team today than they were last month, not only on paper but also on the court. They added three crucial rotational pieces, and it also allowed them to move Jaylon Tyson back to the second unit to get another strong two-way contributor off the bench.

Ellis is a defensive disruptor in the backcourt, and he can also hold his own against bigger players. He's a streaky scorer and a willing passer, and he's made an immediate impact upon arriving in Cleveland.

Schroder, on the other hand, is one of the most reliable backup point guards of his generation. He has extensive postseason experience, and he can give this team high-end production whenever they need a fill-in starter. He's an aggressive driver with a high basketball IQ.

Last but not least, everybody knows what a player of Harden's caliber can bring to the table. Even if he's not at the peak of his powers anymore, he's still one of the greatest pick-and-roll operators of all time, and he can certainly go off and drop 30 or 40 on any given night if he sets his mind to it.

The Cavaliers are still Donovan Mitchell's team, but basketball is a team sport above all things. And if the current supporting cast wasn't ready to take a leap once and for all, the front office had to look elswehere for some answers.