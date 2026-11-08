Knicks' dominance over Cavaliers should light a fire under Kenny Atkinson's seat

You have to beat the best to be the best. That's just the way it goes in pro sports, and playing the playoff seeding game to avoid a certain opponent has rarely worked for any team. You just can't dodge the smoke in the National Basketball Association.

That's why Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to figure out how to get through the defending champions. The New York Knicks have now beaten them five times in a row, dating back to last season.

As much as the front office seems to have Atkinson's back, another early playoff exit should be the end of the line for him. As such, he has plenty of tape to watch and adjustments to make to shake off the Knicks' dominance.

The Knicks seem to have the Cavaliers' number

Perhaps we can give the Cavs a pass on this one because of Jarrett Allen's absence. Karl-Anthony Towns had a clean look at the glass on every possession, and even for a guy like Evan Mobley, keeping him away from the paint is a tall order.

That said, the Cavs have also struggled against them at full strength. The Knicks have been exactly what the Cavs aren't: Gritty, physical, resilient, and the type of team that will favor contact and won't back away from any challenge.

Not only have the Knicks gotten the best of the Cavs, but they've also dominated them. All of those losses have been by double digits, including Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when the Cavs blew a 22-point lead at Madison Square Garden.

Anyone can beat anyone in the NBA on any given night, and there should be no shame in losing to a great team like the Knicks. However, it's on the coach to figure out what works, what doesn't, make adjustments, and ensure the team doesn't stumble into the same issues time and time again, and that's where Atkinson has failed miserably.

It's also on the coach to motivate his guys, shut down the outside noise, and keep them locked in and focused on the task at hand. Instead, they have all looked clueless and defeated from the very second they set foot on the hardwood whenever they've had to play a contending team.

It's hard to envision a scenario where the Cavaliers fire Atkinson midway through the season; it would have to be a catastrophe. That said, this front office keeps doubling down on this core because they believe they can make a championship push right now; hence, falling short of that goal yet another year should be grounds for dismissal.

And, with a Knicks team that's unlikely to take its foot off the gas, the Cavs have to figure out how to get the best of them. They just have to. Otherwise, that might be the very same team that will force Atkinson to update his LinkedIn page.