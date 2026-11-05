Jarrett Allen injury threatens to make Cavaliers' disappointing start even worse

The Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of problems to address after falling to 4-4, but losing Jarrett Allen for an extended period would introduce a problem they can scarcely afford to have.

Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was already another embarrassing chapter in Cleveland's disappointing start. The Cavaliers fell behind by as many as 25 points against an undermanned opponent, surrendered 124 points and watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander torch their defense for 42.

Then came the sight nobody wanted to see. Allen collided knees with Jared McCain late in the first quarter, crumpled to the floor and eventually limped toward the locker room. He never returned, finishing with one rebound in seven minutes.

Allen reportedly downplayed the injury afterward, but the full extent of the damage remains unknown pending further evaluation. Cleveland desperately needs those results to be encouraging because its defense is already struggling with him, and surviving without him would be an entirely different challenge.

Cleveland's interior defense cannot afford to lose Jarrett Allen

The Thunder scored 44 points in the paint Wednesday, converting 17 of their 27 attempts at the rim. That's nearly 63 percent shooting in the area where Allen ordinarily provides Cleveland with its most reliable defensive presence.

Oklahoma City also generated 21 fast-break points and 17 second-chance points, exposing problems that extend well beyond one injured player.

Allen's departure wasn't responsible for Cleveland's disastrous opening quarter, considering the Thunder were already dominating before he exited. But losing their starting center certainly didn't make an already difficult defensive assignment any easier.

The Cavaliers have allowed opponents far too many comfortable opportunities this season, and removing one of their most dependable rim protectors would only increase the burden on Evan Mobley.

Allen entered Wednesday averaging 15.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting better than 63 percent from the field. Those numbers represent much more than another productive starter. They reflect a player who provides efficient scoring, defensive resistance and rebounding that Cleveland cannot easily replace.

Even Monday's loss to Oklahoma City demonstrated his importance. Allen contributed 14 points in 28 minutes and finished plus-11 despite the Cavaliers losing by five.

Cleveland has enough trouble keeping opponents out of the paint with Allen available. Expecting Mobley to compensate for his absence while maintaining his own offensive responsibilities is asking an awful lot.

An extended absence could cost Cleveland valuable playoff positioning

At 4-4, the Cavaliers are already playing at a 41-win pace, a far cry from the expectations accompanying a roster featuring Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Mobley. Nobody should pretend eight games determine an entire season, but Cleveland doesn't have unlimited time to find its rhythm, either.

The Eastern Conference standings won't wait for the Cavaliers to get healthy, and every unnecessary November loss becomes another game they might desperately need when playoff seeding is decided in April.

There's an enormous difference between entering the postseason with home-court advantage and spending the opening round fighting uphill against a higher-seeded opponent. Cleveland should be positioning itself for the former, not allowing an inconsistent start to jeopardize that opportunity.

An extended Allen absence would also create uncomfortable rotation decisions for Kenny Atkinson. Thomas Bryant can provide minutes, and Mobley can slide into the center position, but neither solution completely replaces what Allen brings alongside Cleveland's other starters.

The Cavaliers are already dealing with injuries to Peyton Watson, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Losing another established contributor would further complicate a season that hasn't remotely followed the organization's intended script.

Cleveland needs Allen back before its problems become bigger

The Cavaliers have to improve their defensive execution regardless of Allen's availability. One player cannot fix every missed rotation, surrendered rebound or unnecessary foul.

But there's a difference between addressing those weaknesses with your starting center available and trying to solve them while he's watching from the sidelines.

Cleveland's expensive roster was assembled to contend for a championship, not spend the opening months scrambling to remain above .500. If Allen misses significant time, that disappointing start could quickly become a serious obstacle to securing favorable playoff positioning. For now, the Cavaliers can only hope Wednesday's injury proves less serious than it initially appeared.