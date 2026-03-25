Kenny Atkinson subtly opens the door for Jaylon Tyson in Cavaliers’ playoff rotation

The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding a four-game winning streak at present, but you would never know it after listening to Kenny Atkinson's candid frustration on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers head coach was not impressed with his team after their tight 136-131 win over the Orlando Magic.

Atkinson was fuming about his team's defensive play following the victory. The Cavs coach boldly proclaimed a short playoff run would be in the cards if his team kept performing like this on the back end. There was also another tidbit spoken by Atkinson which should have made Jaylon Tyson's ears perk up.

"I think when the playoffs come you always lean on that — who can guard their position, who's going to be a high-level defensive player in the playoffs. That's what gets you in the rotation."

Why does this statement from Atkinson matter for Tyson? It is quite simple actually. This will have to do directly with who the second-year wing is competing against for minutes in the postseason.

Jaylon Tyson suddenly knows exactly how to separate himself among Cavaliers

It feels weird that someone who has been as important to the Cavaliers as Tyson could get squeezed from the playoff rotation in less than a month. It has been a legitimate concern, though.

The challenge for Tyson has always been on the defensive end. The rising star is more than capable on the ball, bringing relentless energy and pressure, but his off-ball repertoire and overall team defense leave something to be desired. Such are the growing pains of being a young player.

The thing is, Tyson's competition may not offer that much more than him on both ends of the ball right now. A more extensive breakdown of how the Cavaliers could roll out their playoff rotation has already been done. The long and short of it should be that his main rival for minutes would be Max Strus.

Why is that key? Well, because Strus' defense and conditioning are still a work in progress post-injury.

At his best, the Cavaliers veteran has certainly proven capable of being a solid defender in the past. Under normal circumstances, coupling that with his experience, leadership, and sharpshooting would make him an easy pick for playoff minutes. This is not that scenario.

The Jones fracture made it tough for Strus this season. His return was delayed multiple times. The veteran wing deserves all the kudos for making it back to the floor, but right now, there is a short window to truly recapture his top form.

Tyson has fewer hurdles to clear for being exactly what Atkinson would want in the postseason. If the 23-year-old can get up to speed with the mental adjustments needed on the defensive end upon his injury return, his case may be too tough to ignore.