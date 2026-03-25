Cavaliers are dangerously close to a Jaylon Tyson mistake they can’t afford

After barely playing last year, Jaylon Tyson was given the opportunity to have a bigger role this season and he has taken full advantage.

His numbers are up all across the board. His points per game has gone from 3.6 to 13.1, his rebounds have gone from 2.0 to 5.1, his assists from 0.9 to 2.2, his field-goal percentage from 43.5 percent to 49.5 percent, and his 3-point percentage from 34.5 to 45.5. No matter how you slice it, Tyson has been one of the best second-year players in the league this season.

However, since the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired James Harden, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder, along with the recent return of Max Strus, Tyson has seen his role decrease, his minutes fluctuate, and his rotation spot in jeopardy. With the Cavs only having 10 games left in the regular season, and still figuring out their playoff rotation, Tyson’s role should be clear.

Cleveland needs Jaylon Tyson to be in the playoff rotation at all costs

Tyson is by no means a perfect player, even with all of his improvements. His offense is almost never a problem, as he is always making the right reads, knocking down shots, and is a willing screener. It’s the defensive end of the floor where the issues lie for the young forward.

Tyson’s on-ball defense is his strength. He is willing to pick up full court, he is aggressive at the point of attack, and is just an overall pest. His off-ball defense though leaves a lot to be desired.

Tyson gives up a lot of backdoor cuts and gets caught ball-watching a good amount. It leads to the defensive breakdowns the Cavs have been struggling with. Cleveland cannot afford having those breakdowns, which is why Kenny Atkinson has prioritized minutes for Ellis, Strus, and Dean Wade lately.

Even Harden has challenged Tyson in postgame interviews, saying he knows he has a lot of potential and that they are going to need him at his best. This, along with the mentorship Mitchell has provided Tyson with for two years now, will be beneficial for the young forward, who has been receptive to the feedback.

Even though he may be flawed, the Cavs are going to need Tyson. His great offensive feel, his ability to play super hard every night, and his high level of physicality are all traits Cleveland will need in a postseason environment.

Atkinson said he will have to cut down his rotation to nine, especially as they advance further. Harden, Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are certainties. Wade, Strus, and Sam Merrill feel like near-locks. Ellis is approaching that territory as well, but Tyson will have to be in the mix too, once he is back from his toe injury. He has been too good all season to be considered a non-factor.