Cavaliers cannot forget about their unsung hero down the stretch of this season

Jaylon Tyson was there when the Cleveland Cavaliers needed him most. When injuries plagued the team, the second-year wing brought whatever was required to the table. Now, with the team getting healthier and more options being available, Tyson is under threat of becoming an afterthought.

It is an odd way to treat your rising star. With the former first-round pick becoming less of a priority, Tyson's production and role have shrunk on Kenny Atkinson's team. It does not feel fitting of a man who ESPN recently dubbed the unsung hero of the Cavaliers.

Jamal Collier wrote: "Second-year guard Jaylon Tyson has emerged as a huge contributor for the Cavs, filling in as a starter during the first half of the season as the team dealt with injuries and finding his rotation spot as a reserve after the team's trade deadline acquisitions."

As much as Collier claims Tyson has found a spot among the reserves, his showings of late have been far removed from the contributions earlier in the campaign. Heading down the stretch of the season, the 23-year-old is even under serious threat of falling out of the rotation in the playoffs.

Jaylon Tyson's dwindling role in the Cavaliers' hierarchy is concerning

After the trade deadline had passed, Cavaliers president Koby Altman was bold enough to put Tyson on footing equal to that of Evan Mobley. There was some big praise shared in the process.

“We talk about Evan Mobley as our future,” Koby Altman told the media at his post-deadline press conference. “We need to start adding Jaylon Tyson to that conversation.”

That future is harder to arrive at without giving Tyson consistent opportunity in the present.

On one hand, Tyson's current circumstances are understandable, to a degree. The wings in Cleveland are plenty, and plenty talented. The uphill battle only becomes more challenging with Max Strus back in the mix.

Even so, Tyson made a massive leap as a scorer and shooter from year one to year two. Flirting with the idea of not allowing him an opportunity to further blossom is concerning.

As a starter in 2025-26, Tyson's averages are noticeably better. The young wing added even more proof of his pedigree on Thursday night, with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in the 115-110 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Naturally, the Cavaliers' main goal of the season will be to win a championship. If Atkinson and the coaching staff feel other players give them a better chance, they will take it. It is just hard to believe Tyson cannot be one of those guys who swings a playoff game or series with a fair shake.