Kenny Atkinson just told Cavaliers fans the answer to their biggest question

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a great problem on their hands right now. They have one spot left in the starting lineup and too many options to fill it, which is why there were so many doubts about the fifth starter ahead of the playoffs.

Notably, coach Kenny Atkinson may have already tipped his hand about his plans. Rolling with Dean Wade in the recent 122-116 comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks was quite telling, given how they lined up for that game.

The Hawks had a rather smaller lineup with no traditional power forward. Atkinson's decision to roll with Wade over Strus -- who would've been a more logical matchup against a small lineup -- in that situation suggests he's leaning toward Wade as the fifth starter, regardless of the matchups.

Dean Wade may have won a starting spot in Cleveland

That game vs. the Hawks was more of a dress rehearsal for the postseason. There's still a chance that their paths can cross in the first round, and the Cavs have usually struggled against teams with big ball-handlers. So, being able to disrupt Jalen Johnson's offensive rhythm was a big win, and Dean Wade played a big part in that.

Atkinson could've also rolled with Strus or Jordyn Tyson, all of whom have strong merits to either be the first two guys off the bench or the fifth starter. The three players bring different things to the table, but Atkinson might think that Wade's combination of size and shooting gives him the best chance to succeed next to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

James Harden and Donovan Mitchell have never been known for their defensive prowess. That puts a ton of weight on everybody else to stay active in passing lanes, switch, help, and make up for their defensive flaws whenever they're sharing a backcourt.

Wade might not be the most athletic or the fastest player out there, but his lateral quickness, active hands, and big frame make him a strong wing defender. He can also stretch the floor with his shooting, which is obviously a plus in today's game.

That said, Wade has a long history of injuries, and putting all hopes on him might backfire at some point. Still, nothing's set in stone, and Atkinson can always turn to any other of his guys if the matchup requires a different look.

The Cavs went from not having enough depth on defense to having one too many guys, and that's always a positive. They've gone through some major growing pains to get to this point, and they might finally have enough to get the monkey off their backs this season.