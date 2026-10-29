Kenny Atkinson has a bench full of answers while Cavaliers starters carry the burden

The Cleveland Cavaliers have another win in the standings, but they barely have time to enjoy it. After defeating the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Wednesday night, Cleveland travels to face the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, October 29, with almost no opportunity to recover from another demanding performance. That schedule presents Kenny Atkinson with an immediate challenge.

His Cavaliers have shown resilience during the opening stretch of the season, but they have also developed an alarming habit of making games more difficult than necessary. Against Brooklyn, Cleveland survived a late scare. Against Minnesota, it needed overtime and a game-saving defensive play from Peyton Watson. Washington provided another example.

The Cavaliers trailed by 10 at halftime before producing a much stronger second half to secure the victory. That ability to recover is encouraging, but repeatedly forcing the team's most important players to work through difficult situations isn't a sustainable approach. Especially when another game awaits less than 24 hours later.

Cleveland's starters shouldn't have to rescue every game

Atkinson has enough talent to compete with virtually any opponent. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden provide an accomplished backcourt, while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchor the frontcourt. Peyton Watson has also emerged as an important contributor, adding offensive production to the defensive athleticism that already makes him valuable.

But even talented teams can become vulnerable when fatigue begins to accumulate. Against Washington, Harden played nearly 34 minutes despite struggling with his shot. Mitchell logged 31 minutes, while Mobley played 31 and Allen played 30. Those workloads aren't excessive in isolation. The concern is the context.

Cleveland needed significant contributions from its starters to overcome a halftime deficit against a team it should have been capable of controlling earlier.Now those same players must prepare for another opponent without a full day of rest. Atkinson cannot control the NBA schedule, but he can control how he manages the rotation. That responsibility becomes especially important on consecutive nights.

Meleek Thomas and Cleveland's bench deserve a bigger opportunity

One encouraging development from Wednesday's victory was the performance of Cleveland's reserves. The bench combined for 32 points, with every reserve finishing with a positive plus/minus.

Meleek Thomas continued his promising start with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, adding four rebounds without committing a turnover. Mario Hezonja contributed five points and finished at plus-10, while Jaylon Tyson added seven points. Those contributions matter because the Cavaliers need more than occasional bursts from their supporting cast.

They need reliable minutes that allow the starters to recover without surrendering control of games. Thomas has already shown he can contribute against NBA competition. His 16-point debut against Minnesota wasn't an isolated example of offensive confidence, and his performance against Washington reinforced the case for keeping him involved.

Atkinson should recognize that opportunity. A back-to-back is an ideal time to trust productive reserves rather than relying exclusively on established players to solve every problem. That doesn't mean abandoning Cleveland's preferred rotation or handing inexperienced players responsibilities they aren't ready to handle. It means recognizing that the Cavaliers have enough depth to distribute the workload more intelligently.

Atlanta presents a different kind of challenge

protecting its home floor and exploiting whatever weaknesses the Cavaliers bring into the matchup. For Cleveland, the biggest concern is its inconsistent defensive execution. Washington scored 69 first-half points Wednesday, forcing the Cavaliers to make significant adjustments before they could regain control. That cannot become the standard, like, at all.

The Cavaliers eventually held the Wizards to 42 points after halftime, demonstrating the defensive ability necessary to turn the game around. But Atlanta presents another opportunity to establish that intensity from the opening tip. Cleveland shouldn't need another halftime deficit to recognize the importance of defending consistently.

The Cavaliers have enough talent to control games without repeatedly relying on dramatic comebacks. Doing so would also help preserve the energy of their most important players.

Kenny Atkinson needs to think beyond one victory

Championship teams are judged by what they accomplish over an entire season, not simply by how many early games they survive. Cleveland's recent victories have demonstrated determination, depth and an ability to respond under pressure. The Cavaliers have also shown how quickly careless possessions and inconsistent defensive effort can turn manageable games into exhausting battles.

Thursday's matchup against Atlanta offers Atkinson an immediate opportunity to address those concerns. He can demand better defensive execution from the opening minutes, trust his productive reserves and avoid placing unnecessary pressure on Mitchell and Harden to rescue another uneven performance.

The Cavaliers don't need to dominate every opponent, but they do need to stop making their own lives so difficult. Cleveland has already demonstrated that it can overcome adversity. Against Atlanta, the more impressive accomplishment would be avoiding so much of it in the first place.