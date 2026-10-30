Kenny Atkinson's excuses are wearing thin as Cavaliers keep collapsing

Kenny Atkinson has acknowledged it publicly. He's identified the inconsistencies. He's explained the mistakes. Now he needs to do something about them. Following Thursday's 114-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Atkinson admitted the Cavaliers still haven't produced the kind of complete performance expected from a championship contender.

"We haven't had that great game. We haven't had that full complete 48 minutes of domination," Atkinson said. Five games into the season, Cleveland sits at 3-2, and its inability to maintain control of games is becoming impossible to ignore.

The Cavaliers have enough talent to compete with the NBA's best. Yet they continue allowing opponents to erase substantial deficits, exploit defensive weaknesses and turn comfortable advantages into desperate fourth-quarter battles.

At some point, those problems stop being unfortunate developments and become coaching responsibilities.

Kenny Atkinson recognizes the Cavaliers' problems but hasn't solved them

Thursday's loss was another painful example of Cleveland's inconsistency. The Cavaliers held Atlanta to just 16 first-quarter points and built a 15-point advantage. Then the game completely changed. Atlanta unleashed a 19-2 run in the second quarter, turning an 11-point deficit into a six-point lead.

Cleveland managed just 16 points in that period before surrendering an astonishing 43 points in the third. Atkinson acknowledged the offensive drought, Atlanta's three-point shooting and Cleveland's inability to secure important defensive rebounds.

"We got to do a better job securing rebounds, important rebounds," he said afterward. He's right. Atlanta collected 15 offensive rebounds, while Onyeka Okongwu tormented Cleveland with 29 points and 12 boards. The Cavaliers also struggled to contain transition opportunities, allowing Atlanta to dictate the pace during crucial stretches. But identifying those problems isn't enough.

Atkinson is responsible for ensuring his players understand their defensive assignments, communicate effectively and maintain the discipline necessary to finish possessions. He's also responsible for recognizing when his lineups aren't working and making adjustments before an opponent's momentum becomes overwhelming.

The Cavaliers cannot keep watching substantial leads disappear while hoping their offensive talent eventually rescues them.

Cavaliers' repeated collapses demand more than postgame explanations

What's particularly frustrating is that Atlanta wasn't Cleveland's first warning. The Cavaliers already surrendered a 29-point advantage against Philadelphia in their season opener. Against Brooklyn, another comfortable lead nearly disappeared during a disastrous fourth quarter.

Now Atlanta has joined the list. Different opponents. Different circumstances. The same troubling inability to maintain control.Atkinson previously pointed to turnovers and Cleveland's failure to handle Philadelphia's defensive pressure as reasons for that collapse.

When we met Atlanta, he again highlighted offensive struggles and the importance of securing rebounds.Those explanations are reasonable individually, but collectively, they raise a bigger question about why Cleveland keeps finding new ways to undermine itself. We’ve got Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. These have experienced players, defensive talent and legitimate championship expectations.

A roster with those advantages shouldn't require near-perfect offensive execution to survive every momentum swing. Atkinson has to establish a standard that doesn't disappear when shots stop falling.

Atkinson has to find answers before Cleveland faces Oklahoma City

The timing couldn't be worse. Cleveland visits Milwaukee on Saturday before facing Oklahoma City twice, Philadelphia and New York. Those matchups will expose the Cavaliers' weaknesses far more ruthlessly if their defensive discipline doesn't improve.

The Thunder aren't going to forgive careless possessions or repeated breakdowns simply because Cleveland starts games well. And another collapse against an elite opponent could seriously undermine the confidence this team needs to develop.

Five games are hardly enough to declare Cleveland's season a failure, but they are enough to recognize a concerning pattern. The coach needs to make some decisions, whether that means changing rotations, tightening defensive responsibilities or holding players accountable for repeated mistakes; Atkinson has to find a way to make Cleveland's effort sustainable.