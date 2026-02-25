Jarrett Allen’s candid James Harden praise proves how much he’s matured

It seems like it was yesterday when James Harden was the most unstoppable scorer in the NBA. As efficient as controversial, his ability to draw contact and bend the rules to drop 40 points a night was second to none in the league.

He's no longer that type of guy, and even though he can still go off every now and then, that's not why the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for him. He's there to be a facilitator more than a finisher, and his pick-and-roll artistry is already working wonders for Kenny Atkinson's team.

However, his impact on the Cavs goes way beyond that. Harden is at a point in his career where his legacy is pretty much set. That's why, as pointed out by Jarrett Allen, he's playing with a type of freedom he hadn't shown before.

Jarrett Allen praises James Harden's offensive poise

"It's his patience. It's his refinement of his game to not have to force anything," Allen said of his new teammate (h/t Rock Entertainment Sports Network).

Harden's demeanor has often seemed careless or disinterested. Evidence doesn't always support that claim, though. While he's been pretty detached and open to switching teams, watching him struggle under pressure and in big playoff games only shows that he cares -- or at least he did.

That's not to say that he doesn't care anymore, but his legacy is pretty much set in stone by now. Of course, winning an NBA championship would help his case, but after jumping ship so many times, chances are that people will look down on any hypothetical ring he may win as a secondary option.

His fans and those who appreciate his résumé and impact on the game, on the other hand, can acknowledge that he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer regardless of whether he goes ringless. Harden doesn't play for validation. He's reached a point as a former superstar and durable veteran where even his detractors can only appreciate the fact that he's still playing at such a high level.

The Cavaliers don't need Harden to be 'the guy.' If they flame out in the playoffs again, his reputation will probably remain untouched. That type of liberty allows him to focus on what actually matters: what he can do on the court.

Harden has reached a basketball nirvana of sorts. He knows the Cavs aren't his team, and he's looked more than willing to embrace his role, play ball, and give Donovan Mitchell and the young guns what they need to get to the next level.