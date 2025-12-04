Jaylon Tyson is quickly proving to be far more than the Cavaliers expected

Before the 2025-26 NBA season started, the conversations around Jaylon Tyson suggested a contentment with his development that capped out with him being at the back of the rotation for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The second-year man has exceed those expectations, and then some.

For a team that previously lacked the type of game-changing wings they needed to compete for a championship, the Cavaliers will love to see Tyson in the building every day. He's physical, can play off the ball, guards well on the perimeter, rebounds better than expected, and so much more.

Tyson is the type of player built to be a part of the Cavaliers for a very long time. Not only does the Cavs wing help them in the short-term future, pursuing a championship, but there should also be reason to believe in a retool or rebuild, Tyson would be a building block.

If the Cavaliers are forced to eventually punt on the core four, their second-year wing should be a part of the future long after the potential dismantling of this current group. One would believe an expanded opportunity would lead to Tyson proving to be so much more than a role player.

Cavs suddenly have a sophomore outperforming every early projection

The pecking order of the Cavaliers does not currently favor Tyson. It should also be said that breaking out and developing as a young player is only made that much harder when forced to adapt to the championship-contending core around you. Tyson has made the most of the set-up regardless.

The scoring leap has been tremendous for the sophomore wing. The jump in his points per game production speaks for itself, but Tyson's true shooting percentage has gone from underwhelming to elite very quickly.

Injuries have plagued the Cavaliers through the early parts of the 2025-26 season. In those moments, Cleveland have consistently turned to Tyson to get extra run and playing time. The former Cal Golden Bear has taken advantage of the extra opportunity consistently.

It makes one believe that if the Cavs never get over the hump, and Tyson is suddenly thrust much higher in the pecking order, a full-scale breakout could await him. The second-year pro has molded himself into an off-ball assassin, but Cleveland should remember just how well Tyson operated on the ball during his college career too.

Naturally, the NCAA and the NBA are two different playing fields. However, the point is: the skill set is there. If given his time to shine, Tyson can remind everyone of that.